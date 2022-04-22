GTA 6 insider makes big graphics claim about new game engine

A new GTA 6 rumor has surfaced promising that the next entry in the franchise will feature graphics unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Rockstar has been quite mum on details surrounding GTA 6, aside from formally announcing that development was “well underway” earlier in 2022. Since then, it’s been radio silence.

Although Rockstar themselves haven’t had much to say, there have been a handful of leaks, including a recent report from Rockstar Mag’s Chris Klippel which spoke very highly of the upcoming game’s graphics engine.

As always, take these reports with a grain of salt, but if true, GTA 6 could very well be one of, if not the most graphically impressive games of all time.

Visiblement, la nouvelle version du moteur graphique de #RockstarGames (RAGE9) qui sera utilisée pour #GTA6 risque d'être assez incroyable. J'ai pu avoir des retours très positifs, on devrait vraiment ne pas être déçu sur ce point. On parle d'un moteur en avance sur son temps. pic.twitter.com/v2DVSS4lMJ — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) April 22, 2022

GTA 6 graphics could “outperform the Unreal Engine”

According to Chris Klippel, the new engine for GTA 6, ‘RAGE9’ will be incredible and beyond anything that we’ve seen so far.

“I was able to get very positive feedback, we really shouldn’t be disappointed on this point,” he said. “We are talking about an engine ahead of its time.”

While Klippel said he didn’t see the engine in action with his own eyes, he had heard things from sources that sang its praises.

Je ne veux pas trop m'avancer, car j'ai eu seulement des échos, et je n'ai pas pu le voir de mes yeux. Mais apparemment l'objectif est de surpasser l'Unreal Engine.

Ils en sont capables, on verra s'ils y arrivent 🙂 — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) April 22, 2022

“But apparently the goal is to outperform the Unreal Engine,” he revealed. “They are capable of it, we will see if they can do it.”

Furthermore, Klippel claimed that the game should look “much nicer than RDR2,” but didn’t have any specific information.

As Dexerto had previously reported, official Rockstar job listings hinted at GTA 6 featuring some incredible new weather systems and “large scale” destruction, so it seems like the new engine will be capable of a lot.

We’ll have to see what the future holds once Rockstar finally reveals more information about the highly anticipated sixth installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.