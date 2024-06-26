GTA Online fans convinced “boring” Bottom Dollar Bounties update has Rockstar all in on GTA 6

GTA Online players are convinced that Rockstar are in “full swing” when it comes to GTA 6 as some of them found the new Bottom Dollar Bounties update a bit “boring.”

Every summer, you can count on Rockstar Games dropping a pretty big update for GTA Online. This year has been no different, as the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC was released on June 25.

As the name suggests, the update allows you to live out your Dog the Bounty Hunter fantasies and chase down some of Los Santos’ biggest criminals. You can set up the Bail Office business, complete some contact jobs for Vincent, and get your hands on some new cars – including a handful of police-themed vehicles.

Even though the update hasn’t been live for all that long, a number of players have found it “boring,” leading them to believe that Rockstar is pretty much just focused on GTA 6.

“If I’m being honest, the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties was meh at best. Most the missions feel very repetitive, feels like every other business in the game prior to this update. Yup, GTA VI is 100% in full swing at Rockstar – thank god,” tweeted one fan.

“Yeah it’s kinda boring, could’ve done so much more with this update,” another added. “The best thing about this DLC is knowing GTA 6 is 1 day closer to being released,” another commented.

While some players argued that the content is “fine” in the update, others added that GTA Online is “on its last legs” because of GTA 6. “Idk why everyone keeps expecting huge updates and support to a game at the end of its life cycle,” said another player.

Other players are still hoping that a ‘final’ GTA Online update revolves around Michael, as he’s the only single-player character to not appear in multiplayer.

Ned Luke, the actor behind Michael, has indicated that he’s up for it, so maybe fans will get their wish before GTA 6 drops in 2025.