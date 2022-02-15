Sea Ganoderma locations in Genshin Impact: Yae Miko Ascension Material

Genshin Impact Sea Ganoderma locations can be found across Inazuma, so here are the best places to find them to get Yae Miko Ascension Material.

The Genshin Impact 2.5 update is finally here, which means players will need to farm Yae Miko Ascension Materials. One of the most important is the Sea Ganoderma, which Travelers will need to harvest in order to boost the new 5-star’s damage.

These blue plants are located in the game’s Inazuma region, but finding them can be a little tricky. However, once you know all the Sea Ganoderma locations, you’ll be able to level up Yae Miko in no time at all.

Fortunately, Sea Ganoderma can be found in abundance and it shouldn’t take you that long to locate. Here’s exactly where you can locate them all in Genshin Impact.

Sea Ganoderma locations in Genshin Impact

Sea Ganoderma locations can be found across Inazuma along the region’s sandy beaches. In fact, finding Sea Ganoderma is very easy once you know where to look. In order to find all the Sea Ganoderma locations

Open your map. Travel to Inazuma and head over to the Kamisato Estate. Head southeast towards the nearby beach. Locate the blue plants. Click the Interact button to harvest the Sea Ganoderma.

As we stated earlier, Sea Ganoderma can be found on Inazuma beaches. Fortunately, Genshin Impact’s interactive map has listed all the Sea Ganoderma locations, so be sure to use the image above to claim them all.

Sea Ganoderma Yae Miko Ascension Materials

Unlike Amakumo Fruit, Sea Ganoderma contains one plant only, which can make farming these materials rather time-consuming. You’ll need 168 Sea Ganoderma in total to Ascend Yae Miko to her maximum level, so be sure to scour Inazuma until you harvest them all.

So, there you have it – all the Sea Ganoderma locations in Genshin Impact needed for Yae Miko.

If you’re after the best Yae Miko build or just wish to know more about her abilities, then check out our handy guide.

