Hydro Traveler in Genshin Impact: Leaks, abilities & everything we know

A new Genshin Impact Fontaine leak has revealed details about the Hydro Traveler, which will enable Aether and Lumine to douse their foes with water-based attacks. Here’s everything we know about their abilities.

Genshin Impact’s Traveler can effortlessly switch between the game’s elements, with every major regional update giving them new abilities. While the recent 4.0 update leaks have given us details on upcoming Fontaine characters, like Lyney and Lynette – many players are keen to find out how the Traveler will function.

Well, thanks to the recent wave of leaks, we now have details about the Hydro Traveler. So, if you wish to know how their abilities will function or simply want to know more about their Constellations, then our Hydro Traveler hub has all the details.

HoYoverse The Hydro Traveler release date is on the horizon.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal the Hydro Travler release date. However, with Fontaine being released in version 4.0, it is safe to assume that the Hydro Traveler kit will make its debut alongside this update.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as more information is revealed in the weeks and months ahead.

Hydro Traveler abilities in Genshin Impact

Reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Mero, has revealed the Hydro Traveler’s abilities ahead of their official release. Below you’ll find details of the Hydro Taveler’s Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

Of course, just like all Genshin Impact leaks, these should be taken with a grain of salt as they could change before release.

Normal Attack: Foreign Stream

Normal Attack: Performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

Performs up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

HoYoverse Hydro Traveler can bombard their enemies with water-based attacks.

Elemental Skill: Aquacrest Saber

Traveler unleashes a torrent that can cleanse the world.

Press: Sends a Torrent Surge forward that will deal Hydro DMG to opponents it comes into contact with.

Sends a Torrent Surge forward that will deal Hydro DMG to opponents it comes into contact with. Hold: Enter Aiming Mode and constantly fire off Dewdrops in the direction in which you are aiming that will deal Hydro DMG to opponents they hit. When the skill ends, it will send a Torrent Surge forward that will deal Hydro DMG to opponents it comes into contact with.

Suffusion: When the Traveler’s HP is higher than 50%, they will continuously lose HP and cause Dewdrop DMG to increase based on their HP.

Fundamental Force – Pneuma: At certain intervals, after using Torrent Surge, this skill will unleash a Spiritbreath Thorn that pierces opponents, dealing Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG.

Elemental Burst: Rising Waters

Traveler unleashes a slow-moving floating bubble that deals continuous Hydro DMG to nearby opponents.

Spotless Waters: After the Dewdrop fired by the Hold Mode of the Aquacrest Saber hits an opponent, a Sourcewater Droplet will be generated near to the Traveler. If the Traveler picks it up, they will restore 7% HP.1 Droplet can be created this way every second, and each use of Aquacrest Saber can create 4 Droplets at most.

Clear Waters: If HP has been consumed via Suffusion while using the Hold Mode Aquacrest Saber, the Torrent Surge at the skill’s end will deal Bonus DMG equal to 45% of the total HP the Traveler has consumed in this skill use via Suffusion. The maximum DMG Bonus that can be gained this way is 5,000.

Hydro Traveler Constellations in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse Hydro Traveler’s Hydro abilities will definitely come in handy.

Level 1 – Swelling Lake: Picking up a Sourcewater Droplet will restore 2 Energy to the Traveler. Requires the Passive Talent “Spotless Waters.”

Picking up a Sourcewater Droplet will restore 2 Energy to the Traveler. Requires the Passive Talent “Spotless Waters.” Level 2 – Trickling Purity: The Movement SPD of Rising Waters’ bubble will be decreased by 30%, and its duration increased by 3s.

The Movement SPD of Rising Waters’ bubble will be decreased by 30%, and its duration increased by 3s. Level 3 – Turbulent Ripples: Increases the Level of Aquacrest Saber by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Aquacrest Saber by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 – Pouring Descent: When using Aquacrest Saber, an Aquacrest Aegis that can absorb 10% of the Traveler’s Max HP in DMG and will absorb Hydro DMG with 250% effectiveness. It will persist until the Traveler finishes using the skill. Once every 2s, after a Dewdrop hits an opponent, if the Traveler is being protected by Aquacrest Aegis, the DMG Absorption of the Aegis will be restored to 10% of the Traveler’s Max HP. If the Traveler is not presently being protected by an Aegis, one will be Redeployed.

When using Aquacrest Saber, an Aquacrest Aegis that can absorb 10% of the Traveler’s Max HP in DMG and will absorb Hydro DMG with 250% effectiveness. It will persist until the Traveler finishes using the skill. Once every 2s, after a Dewdrop hits an opponent, if the Traveler is being protected by Aquacrest Aegis, the DMG Absorption of the Aegis will be restored to 10% of the Traveler’s Max HP. If the Traveler is not presently being protected by an Aegis, one will be Redeployed. Level 5 – Churning Whirlpool: Increases the Level of Rising Waters by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Rising Waters by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 – Tides of Justice: When the Traveler picks up a Sourcewater Droplet, they will restore to the nearest party member with the lowest HP percentage remaining based on 6% of their Max HP.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the Hydro Traveler in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

