Here is what leaks have to say about Kinich, an upcoming Dendro unit in Genshin Impact, set for release in Version 5.0.

HoYoverse, through the July 15 drip marketing, confirmed two new 5-star units that will be released in Version 5.0. These are the Hyder unit Mualani and the Dendro unit Kinich.

Leakers have also started revealing more information about these units, including their kit, constellations, and weapons. Kinich has garnered quite a bit of attention from fans, as he might become the next big Dendro DPS since Alhaitham, who was released almost two years ago.

If you are eager to learn about Kinich, we have you covered. It’s important to remember that while Honey Hunter World is considered a reliable source for leaks, players should take the information with a pinch of salt until the developers reveal the official information during the Version 5.0 livestream.

HoYoverse Kinich is an upcoming Dendro unit in Genshin Impact.

No, Kinich does not have a release date in Genshin Impact. However, he is confirmed to be available during the Version 5.0 update, which should be available on August 28, 2024, based on the 6-week content cycle that Genshin uses.

While the exact banner order is still unknown, leaker Dimbreath has claimed Kinich should be available during Phase 2, which should be available in late September 2024.

Kinich weapon and element

Leaks suggest Kinich will be a Dendro unit in Genshin Impact similar to Tighnari. As for his weapon, leakers claim he will be a Claymore user similar to Navia.

Kinich abilities

Here is what leakers have to say regarding Kinich’s abilities in Genshin Impact

Basic Attack- Nightsun Style

Ability Name Description Normal Attack Performs up to 3 rapid strikes.

After using his Elemental Skill “Canopy Hunter: Riding High”‘s mid-air swing attack, he can perform a mid-air Normal Attack before landing. Charge Attack Consumes a certain amount to spin and throw his Claymore forward to attack opponents. Plunging Attack Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Ability Name Description Canopy Hunter: Riding High Kinich uses his big-game hunting skills to either move swiftly or attack his opponent.

When no opponents are nearby, he fires a grappling hook forward and swings in mid-air, and this Skill’s CD decreases by 60%. When an opponent is present, he will fire the hook at the target opponent and enter Nightsoul’s Blessing at 0 Nightsoul points.

Can be Held. When Held, he can aim the grappling hook.



Nightsoul’s Blessing: Kinich

Kinich’s Nightsoul’s Blessing lasts 10s and generates 2 Nightsoul points every second.

In this state, Kinich will hook onto a nearby opponent and perform a variable attack:

·Using a Normal Attack will perform a loop shot around the grapple target based on current movement direction, dealing Dendro DMG with the Nightsoul attribute and generating 3 Nightsoul points. Mid-air swing DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG.



When Nightsoul points are at max, he can use the Elemental Skill “Scalespiker Cannon”: Consume all Nightsoul points to deal Dendro DMG with the Nightsoul attribute. When “Scalespiker Cannon” is held, Kinich can take aim at his target. After firing the Cannon, Kinich will try to grapple to its target.



While in Nightsoul’s Blessing, Kinich will generate a Dead Zone beside an opponent he has grappled to or fired the Cannon at. When he enters this Zone, it will be canceled, and Kinich will gain 4 Nightsoul points.



If the grapple connection should snap due to exceeded distance or some other reason, using a Normal Attack will establish a new connection with a nearby opponent before performing a loop shot.

Elemental Burst

Ability Name Description Hail to Almighty Dragonlord Unleashes the power of Ajaw the Almighty Dragonlord (on a limited, conditional, restricted, contractual, partial, temporary basis), dealing AoE Dendro DMG. Ajaw will unleash his dragon-breath at intervals, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

If Kinich is in Nightsoul’s Blessing when this is used, this Blessing’s duration is extended by 2s.

Passive skills

Ability Name Description Night Realm’s Gift: Repaid in Full When Kinich is in the air following Canopy Hunter: Riding High’s mid-air swing, he can consume 10 Phlogiston points to perform another mid-air swing.



While in an area with Phlogiston Device(s) within Natlan, he can use Nightsoul Transmission: Kinich. When the current active character is sprinting, in movement states that result from specific Talents, or a certain height in the air, switching to Kinich will trigger the following: Kinich will fire a grappling hook and swing. Kinich will prioritize valid Coilgrass Sigils as grapple targets. He can use Nightsoul Transmission once every 10s.



When interacting with Coilgrass Sigils and other items that can interact with Yumkasaurs, “Canopy Hunter: Riding High” will be converted to “Yumkasaur Mimesis,” which causes interactions with such items to follow rules applicable to Yumkasaurs, and which will not put Canopy Hunter: Riding High on CD. The Price of Desolation When in Nightsoul’s Blessing, opponents hit by Kinich’s Elemental Skill DMG will enter the Desolation state, and when affected by Burning or Burgeon reaction DMG, they will restore 7 Nightsoul points to him. Nightsoul points can be gained this way once every 0.8 seconds. The Desolation state will persist until this instance of Kinich’s Nightsoul’s Blessing ends. Flame Spirit Pact When a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst, Kinich will gain 1 stack of Hunter’s Experience that lasts 15 seconds, max 2 stacks. When Kinich uses Canopy Hunter: Riding High’s Scalespiker Cannon, all stacks will be consumed, with each stack increasing the DMG dealt by this Cannon shot by 320% of Kinich’s ATK.

Kinich Constellations

Here is what leakers have to say about Kinich’s constellations:

Level 1 – Parrot’s Beak : After Kinich lands from Canopy Hunter: Riding High’s mid-air swing, his Movement SPD will increase by 20% for 5s.Additionally, Scalespiker Cannon’s CRIT DMG is increased by 90%.

: After Kinich lands from Canopy Hunter: Riding High’s mid-air swing, his Movement SPD will increase by 20% for 5s.Additionally, Scalespiker Cannon’s CRIT DMG is increased by 90%. Level 2 – Tiger Beetle’s Palm : When Kinich’s Elemental Skill hits opponents, it will decrease their Dendro RES by 30% for 6s. Additionally, the first Scalespiker Cannon Kinich fires after entering Nightsoul’s Blessing has increased AoE, and its DMG increases by 100%.

: When Kinich’s Elemental Skill hits opponents, it will decrease their Dendro RES by 30% for 6s. Additionally, the first Scalespiker Cannon Kinich fires after entering Nightsoul’s Blessing has increased AoE, and its DMG increases by 100%. Level 3 – Protosuchian’s Claw: Increases the Level of Canopy Hunter: Riding High by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Canopy Hunter: Riding High by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 – Hummingbird’s Feather: When in Nightsoul’s Blessing, Kinich will restore 5 Energy after using his loop shots or after unleashing the Scalespiker Cannon. Energy regeneration can happen this way once every 2.8s.

When in Nightsoul’s Blessing, Kinich will restore 5 Energy after using his loop shots or after unleashing the Scalespiker Cannon. Energy regeneration can happen this way once every 2.8s. Level 5 – Howler Monkey’s Tail: Increases the Level of Hail to the Almighty Dragonlord by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

Howler Monkey’s Tail: Increases the Level of Hail to the Almighty Dragonlord by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 – Auspicious Beast’s Shape: After the Scalespiker Cannon hits an opponent, it will bounce once between opponents, dealing 600% of Kinich’s ATK as Dendro DMG.

That’s everything you need to know about Kinich so far in Genshin Impact. For more on the game, check out all the free characters you can get, how the Pity system works, and whether or not it’s cross-platform.