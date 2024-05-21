Emilie in Genshin Impact: Leaks and everything we know

Emilie is an exciting upcoming character in Genshin Impact. Here is what we know about her so far from leaks.

Genshin Impact‘s Fontaine patch cycle is about to come to an end. However, a few fan-favorite characters are still yet to be released. The two biggest among them are Clorinde and Sigewinne.

As part of the Fontaine patch cycle, one more character remains, Emilie. Very little information is available, but players are excited to learn more about her as soon as possible.

Here’s all you need to know about Emilie in Genshin Impact.

HoYoverse Emilie is an upcoming unit in Genshin Impact.

Emilie does not yet have a release date in Genshin Impact.

However, leakers have claimed that she will be available as part of version update 4.8. This will be the final update of the Fontaine cycle and should be available around the end of July as part of the six-week cycle.

Who is Emilie in Genshin Impact?

Emilie is a renowned perfume designer from Fontaine. She is a friend of Chevreuse, and she helped her solve the mystery during the Roses and Muskets event. Her products are popular and highly sought-after across Fontaine.

Her business is flourishing enough that she is self-employed. Charlotte, Lyney, Lynette, Chevreuse, Chiori, and Wriothesley also have dialogues featuring Emilie. They all have positive things to say about her, with praise surrounding her perfumes.

Emilie weapon and element in Genshin Impact

Emilie is rumored to be a Dendro Catalyst user in Genshin Impact. She is expected to be a sub-DPS unit and also assist in off-field Dendro application. She is expected to deal good damage with the Baizhu level of Dendo application.

Emilie design leaks

Emilie’s exact design is unknown as of yet. However, leakers have provided multiple leaks so far on how she looks. Some of those designs showcase a tall, mature woman, while others claim she is short with child-like features.

The various design leaks about Emilie have been presented in the link provided above. It is important to mention that all the information is based on early leaks, apart from Emilie’s mentions in-game.

We will update this article with all the relevant information once it becomes available in the coming days. Players can expect Emilie-related information once version 4.7 launches on June 5, 2024.