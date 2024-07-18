Kachina in Genshin Impact: Leaks and everything we know

Here is what the leakers have to say about Kachina, an upcoming Geo 4-star unit in Genshin Impact, set for release in version 5.0.

If you have been playing Genshin Impact for a while, you must have realized that every region has that one 4-star unit that helps you get acquainted with the area. This includes Amber in Mondstadt, Lynette in Fontaine, and Collei in Sumeru.

Similarly, the first 4-star unit you will meet in Natlan will be Kachina. While HoYoverse confirmed her release in version 5.0, the rest of the official information surrounding the unit is still a mystery.

Leakers have taken over the job and revealed vital information surrounding Kachina’s weapon type, element, abilities, and constellations. If you are interested in the unit, we have you covered.

It is also vital to mention that while Honey Hunter World is quite reliable, these are still leaked details, and you should take them with a grain of salt.

Kachina is an upcoming 4-star unit in Genshin Impact.

No, Kachina does not have a release date in Genshin Impact.

However, she has been confirmed to be available in version 5.0, which will be released on August 28, 2024, based on the usual 6-week cycle.

Kachina element and weapon

Leakers have claimed that Kachina will be a Geo unit in Genshin Impact similar to Zhongli. Additionally, she will be using a Polearm similar to Hu Tao.

Kachina abilities

Here is what leakers have to say about Kachina’s abilities:

Basic Abilities- Cragbiter

Ability Name Description Normal Attack Performs up to 4 consecutive spear strikes. Charge Attack Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Attack Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Ability Name Description Go, Go Turbo Twirly Fight alongside Turbo Twirly, the turbo trusty!

Summons Turbo Twirly. If Held and unleashed, Kachina will summon and ride Turbo Twirly.

When unleashed, Kachina will gain 50 Nightsoul points and enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state.



Nightsoul’s Blessing: Kachina

Turbo Twirly’s various actions consume Kachina’s Nightsoul points, and this state will last until these points have been depleted.



Turbo Twirly

Can exist independently or be ridden and operated by Kachina. When Turbo Twirly is present, Kachina’s Elemental Skill, “Go, Go, Turbo Twirly!”, will change to Mounting/Dismounting options.

·When present independent of Kachina, it will hit the ground at intervals, dealing AoE Geo DMG based on Kachina’s DEF that also has the Nightsoul attribute.

·When Kachina is riding Turbor Twirly, she can control its fast movement, climb, and use Normal Attack to hit the ground, dealing AoE Geo DMG based on Kachina’s DEF that also has the Nightsoul alignment.



Turbo Twirly will disappear once Kachina’s Nightsoul’s Blessing state ends, and it is considered a Geo Construct. 1 Turbo Twirly can exist on the field at any one time.

Elemental Burst

Ability Name Description Time to get Serious Striking the ground, Kachina deals AoE Geo DMG based on her DEF and creates a Turbo Drill Field.

The Field will increase Turbo Twirly’s attack AoE and its movement speed when Kachina is riding it.



If Kachina’s own Turbo Twirly is present when this is used, Turbo Twirly will be summoned to her side.

Passive Skills

Ability Name Description Night Realm’s Gift: Heart of Unity After her Nightsoul points are depleted, Kachina can switch to consuming Phlogiston to maintain her Nightsoul’s Blessing.



While in an area with Phlogiston Device(s) within Natlan, she can use Nightsoul Transmission: Kachina. When the active character is currently sprinting, climbing, in a movement mode caused by certain Talents, or at a certain height in the air, the following will trigger when switching to Kachina: Kachina will enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state and ride Turbo Twirly when taking the field while gaining XX Nightsoul points. Can enter Nightsoul Transmission once every 10s.



Additionally, Kachina will consume 90% less Stamina when riding Turbo Twirly while in Natlan. Mountain Echoes When nearby party members trigger a Nightsoul Burst, Kachina’s Geo DMG Bonus increases by 20% for 10s. The Weight of Stone Turbo Twirly’s DMG is increased by 20% of Kachina’s DEF.

Kachina Constellations

Here are all of Kachina’s Constellations based on leaked information:

Shards are Gems too : When Kachina mounts or dismounts Turbo Twirly, she will absorb Elemental Shards created by Crystallize. Additionally, when a party member picks up such a Shard, 3 Energy will be restored to Kachina. Energy can be restored this way once every 5s.

: When Kachina mounts or dismounts Turbo Twirly, she will absorb Elemental Shards created by Crystallize. Additionally, when a party member picks up such a Shard, 3 Energy will be restored to Kachina. Energy can be restored this way once every 5s. Never Leave Home Without… Turbo Twirly : When Kachina uses “Time to Get Serious!”, she will regain 16 Nightsoul points. If there is no Turbo Twirly belonging to her on the field, she will enter Nightsoul’s Blessing and summon one.

: When Kachina uses “Time to Get Serious!”, she will regain 16 Nightsoul points. If there is no Turbo Twirly belonging to her on the field, she will enter Nightsoul’s Blessing and summon one. Improved Stabilizer : Increases the Level of Go, Go Turbo Twirly! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Increases the Level of Go, Go Turbo Twirly! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. More Foes, More Caution: When there are 1/2/3/4 (or more) opponents within the Turbo Drill Field created by “Time to Get Serious!”, the active character within the field gains 8%/12%/16%/20% increased DEF.

When there are 1/2/3/4 (or more) opponents within the Turbo Drill Field created by “Time to Get Serious!”, the active character within the field gains 8%/12%/16%/20% increased DEF. All I’ve Collected Till Now: Increases the Level of Time to Get Serious! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Time to Get Serious! by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. This Time, I’ve Gotta Win: When your active character’s shield is replaced or destroyed for any reason, Kachina will deal 200% of her DEF as AoE Geo DMG. This effect can be triggered once every 5s.

That’s everything you need to know about Kachina so far in Genshin Impact. For more on the game, check out all the free characters you can get, how the Pity system works, and whether or not it’s cross-platform.