All Genshin Impact Charlotte ascension materials

Charlotte is an upcoming Cryo Catalyst user in Genshin Impact. Here is all you need to know about her ascension materials in the game.

Charlotte is a character whom players have been acquainted with for quite a while in the game. She made her first appearance in Inazuma, where she introduced herself as a reporter. However, that meeting was extremely brief which left fans asking for more.

As it happens, she has made a considerable amount of appearance in Fontaine and is ready to become playable in Genshin Impact patch 4.2. If you planning to pull for her in the next patch, then you can start farming for her beforehand.

Here are the ascension materials you will need for Charlotte in Genshin Impact.

HoYoverse Charlotte’s ascension materials have been leaked

Charlotte ascension materials Genshin Impact

Charlotte’s ascension materials have not been confirmed yet, but they have been leaked by the community. As per the information provided on Honey Hunter, Charlotte will need Shivada Jade Silver, Beryl Conch, Meshing Gear, and Tourbillion Device for ascension.

The total number of materials that you will need for her has been provided below:

Shivada Jade Silver x1

Shivada Jade Fragment x9

Shivada Jade Chunk x9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x6

Beryl Conch x168

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gear x30

Artificed Dynamic Gear x36

Tourbillion Device x46

Hero’s Wit x419

Mora x7.1M

Charlotte talent level up materials in Genshin Impact

In order to level up Charlotte’s talents, you will need access to Teachings of Justice, Guide to Justice, Philosophies of Justice, Meshing Gear, Mechanical Spur Gear, Artificed Dynamic Gear, un-named boss material, and Crown of Insight.

The un-named boss material will be revealed at a much later date. Nevertheless, the total number of materials you will need for Charlotte is provided below:

Teachings of Justice x9

Guide to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gear x66

Ancient Dynamic Gear x93

un-named boss material x18

Crown of Insight x3

There you have it, this is all you need to know about Charlotte’s ascension material in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

