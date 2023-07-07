Genshin Impact Kokomi Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Kokomi Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to Ascend Genshin Impact’s 5-star Hydro character, so our hub has everything you need to know.

Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 3.8 update will see both Kokomi and Eula return to the game, which is great news for any Travelers who have yet to unlock them. The return of Kokomi is also incredibly apt, especially since the Hydro character will feel right at home in the vast waters of the Fontaine region.

Article continues after ad

However, if you wish to truly maximize her combat potential, then you’ll need to farm Kokomi’s Ascension and Talent Materials. So, be sure to check out our Kokomi Ascension Materials and Talent Materials guide to cut down any lengthy overworld exploration.

Kokomi Ascension Materials

HoYoverse Kokomi Ascension Materials can be found in Inazuma.

Kokomi’s Ascension Materials are located around Inazuma, which means you’ll likely have the majority of these items if you’ve explored this region. In order to get the Spectral Husks, Travelers will need to kill the Specters that are dotted around the island.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, the Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Varunada Lazurite Fragment, Varunada Lazurite Chunk, and Varunada Lazurite Gemstone can be obtained from the Hydro Hypostasis and Rhodeia of Loch.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sango Pearls are also needed to Ascend Kokomi, so make sure you use our handy location guide to ensure you collect them all before her release. Of course, you could also use the Parametric Transformer to convert many of the above materials if you wish to avoid specifically farming them.

Article continues after ad

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1 – Sango Pearl x3 Spectral Husk x3 2 40,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3 Dew of Repudiation x2 Sango Pearl x10 Spectral Husk x15 3 60,000 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6 Dew of Repudiation x4 Sango Pearl x20 Spectral Heart x12 4 80,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3 Dew of Repudiation x8 Sango Pearl x30 Spectral Heart x18 5 100,000 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6 Dew of Repudiation x12 Sango Pearl x45 Spectral Nucleus x12 6 120,000 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6 Dew of Repudiation x20 Sango Pearl x60 Spectral Nucleus x24

Kokomi Talent Materials

All of Kokomi’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output.

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Transience x9 Guide to Transience x63 Philosophies of Transience x114 Common Ascension Materials Spectral Husk x18 Spectral Heart x66 Spectral Nucleus x93 Weekly Boss Materials Hellfire Butterfly x18

So, there you have it, that’s all the Kokomi Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Hydro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact