Genshin Impact Kokomi Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list
Kokomi Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to Ascend Genshin Impact’s 5-star Hydro character, so our hub has everything you need to know.
Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 3.8 update will see both Kokomi and Eula return to the game, which is great news for any Travelers who have yet to unlock them. The return of Kokomi is also incredibly apt, especially since the Hydro character will feel right at home in the vast waters of the Fontaine region.
However, if you wish to truly maximize her combat potential, then you’ll need to farm Kokomi’s Ascension and Talent Materials. So, be sure to check out our Kokomi Ascension Materials and Talent Materials guide to cut down any lengthy overworld exploration.
Kokomi Ascension Materials
Kokomi’s Ascension Materials are located around Inazuma, which means you’ll likely have the majority of these items if you’ve explored this region. In order to get the Spectral Husks, Travelers will need to kill the Specters that are dotted around the island.
Meanwhile, the Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Varunada Lazurite Fragment, Varunada Lazurite Chunk, and Varunada Lazurite Gemstone can be obtained from the Hydro Hypostasis and Rhodeia of Loch.
Sango Pearls are also needed to Ascend Kokomi, so make sure you use our handy location guide to ensure you collect them all before her release. Of course, you could also use the Parametric Transformer to convert many of the above materials if you wish to avoid specifically farming them.
Kokomi Talent Materials
All of Kokomi’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output.
|Talent Level-Up Materials
|Teachings of Transience x9
|Guide to Transience x63
|Philosophies of Transience x114
|Common Ascension Materials
|Spectral Husk x18
|Spectral Heart x66
|Spectral Nucleus x93
|Weekly Boss Materials
|Hellfire Butterfly x18
So, there you have it, that’s all the Kokomi Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Hydro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.
