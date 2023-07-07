GamingGenshin Impact

Genshin Impact Kokomi Ascension Materials & Talent Materials list

Kokomi smiling in Genshin ImpactHoYoverse

Kokomi Ascension Materials and Talent Materials are needed to Ascend Genshin Impact’s 5-star Hydro character, so our hub has everything you need to know.

Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 3.8 update will see both Kokomi and Eula return to the game, which is great news for any Travelers who have yet to unlock them. The return of Kokomi is also incredibly apt, especially since the Hydro character will feel right at home in the vast waters of the Fontaine region

However, if you wish to truly maximize her combat potential, then you’ll need to farm Kokomi’s Ascension and Talent Materials. So, be sure to check out our Kokomi Ascension Materials and Talent Materials guide to cut down any lengthy overworld exploration.

Kokomi Ascension Materials 

Kokomi using her Elemental BurstHoYoverse
Kokomi Ascension Materials can be found in Inazuma.

Kokomi’s Ascension Materials are located around Inazuma, which means you’ll likely have the majority of these items if you’ve explored this region. In order to get the Spectral Husks, Travelers will need to kill the Specters that are dotted around the island. 

Meanwhile, the Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Varunada Lazurite Fragment, Varunada Lazurite Chunk, and Varunada Lazurite Gemstone can be obtained from the Hydro Hypostasis and Rhodeia of Loch. 

Sango Pearls are also needed to Ascend Kokomi, so make sure you use our handy location guide to ensure you collect them all before her release. Of course, you could also use the Parametric Transformer to convert many of the above materials if you wish to avoid specifically farming them. 

Ascension LevelMora CostMaterials
120,000Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1Sango Pearl x3Spectral Husk x3
240,000Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3Dew of Repudiation x2Sango Pearl x10Spectral Husk x15
360,000Varunada Lazurite Fragment x6Dew of Repudiation x4Sango Pearl x20Spectral Heart x12
480,000Varunada Lazurite Chunk x3Dew of Repudiation x8Sango Pearl x30Spectral Heart x18
5100,000Varunada Lazurite Chunk x6Dew of Repudiation x12Sango Pearl x45Spectral Nucleus x12
6120,000Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6Dew of Repudiation x20Sango Pearl x60Spectral Nucleus x24

Kokomi Talent Materials

All of Kokomi’s Talent Materials can be found in the table below, so make sure you secure all of these to increase her damage output.

Talent Level-Up Materials
Talent Level-Up MaterialsTeachings of Transience x9Guide to Transience x63Philosophies of Transience x114
Common Ascension MaterialsSpectral Husk x18Spectral Heart x66Spectral Nucleus x93
Weekly Boss MaterialsHellfire Butterfly x18

So, there you have it, that’s all the Kokomi Ascension Materials and Talent Materials you need to level up the Hydro character. As always, check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

