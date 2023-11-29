All Genshin Impact Navia ascension materials

Navia is an upcoming Geo 5-star Claymore user that is set to arrive in Genshin Impact in the coming months. Here is everything you need to know about the ascension materials for Navia in the game.

Navia is one of the most anticipated units in Genshin Impact. Ever since her first appearance in Fontaine, she is one of the characters whom players have loved with all their hearts. She is fashionable and has a really good and well-developed story.

It is tough to claim how strong she will be gameplay-wise, but up until now, every Fontaine 5-star unit has been powerful. Regardless, there is no doubt a lot of players will pull for Navia in the game simply because of her popularity.

Hence, if you are one of those who wants Navia in their party, here are the materials that you need to gather for her.

HoYoverse Navia ascension materials have been leaked

Ascension materials for Navia in Genshin Impact

Navia’s ascension materials are not yet officially available. However, leakers at Honey Hunter World have listed everything that you will need. It seems that in order to ascend Navia, you will require Prithiva Topaz Silver, Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius, Spring of the First Dewdrop, and Transoceanic Pearl.

The exact number of materials that you will need has been listed below:

Prithiva Topaz Silver x1

Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9

Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x46

Transoceanic Pearl x18

Transoceanic Chunk x30

Xenochromatic Crystal x36

Spring of the First Dewdrop x168

Talent materials for Navia in Genshin Impact

The materials you will need to ascend Navia’s talents have been listed below:

Teachings of Equity x9

Guide to Equity x63

Philosophies of Equity x114

Transoceanic Pearl x18

Transoceanic Chunk x66

Xenochromatic Crystal x93

Lightless Silk String x18

Crown of Insight x3

This is all you need to know surrounding Navia's ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

