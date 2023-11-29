All Genshin Impact Navia ascension materials
Navia is an upcoming Geo 5-star Claymore user that is set to arrive in Genshin Impact in the coming months. Here is everything you need to know about the ascension materials for Navia in the game.
Navia is one of the most anticipated units in Genshin Impact. Ever since her first appearance in Fontaine, she is one of the characters whom players have loved with all their hearts. She is fashionable and has a really good and well-developed story.
It is tough to claim how strong she will be gameplay-wise, but up until now, every Fontaine 5-star unit has been powerful. Regardless, there is no doubt a lot of players will pull for Navia in the game simply because of her popularity.
Hence, if you are one of those who wants Navia in their party, here are the materials that you need to gather for her.
Ascension materials for Navia in Genshin Impact
Navia’s ascension materials are not yet officially available. However, leakers at Honey Hunter World have listed everything that you will need. It seems that in order to ascend Navia, you will require Prithiva Topaz Silver, Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius, Spring of the First Dewdrop, and Transoceanic Pearl.
The exact number of materials that you will need has been listed below:
- Prithiva Topaz Silver x1
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment x9
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk x9
- Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
- Artificed Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelius x46
- Transoceanic Pearl x18
- Transoceanic Chunk x30
- Xenochromatic Crystal x36
- Spring of the First Dewdrop x168
Talent materials for Navia in Genshin Impact
The materials you will need to ascend Navia’s talents have been listed below:
- Teachings of Equity x9
- Guide to Equity x63
- Philosophies of Equity x114
- Transoceanic Pearl x18
- Transoceanic Chunk x66
- Xenochromatic Crystal x93
- Lightless Silk String x18
- Crown of Insight x3
This is all you need to know surrounding Navia’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
