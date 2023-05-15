Charlotte in Genshin Impact: Speculation & everything we know

Charlotte is a new character that was introduced in the Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream, so here’s everything we currently know about her.

The Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream revealed a number of exciting content updates and even teased a new character, Charlotte. This has led to many players wondering whether Charlotte will receive her own banner, while others have begun to speculate what her element could be.

While details have been rather scarce, we’ve outlined everything we currently know about Charlotte in Genshin Impact. So, if you’re curious to know more about the Fontaine reporter, then be sure to check out all the latest details below.

HoYoverse News surrounding Charlotte is rather scarce.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a release date for Charlotte. In fact, the developers haven’t given any information on whether she will even be playable in the game. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as official details have been revealed.

Who is Charlotte in Genshin Impact?

Charlotte is a well-known reporter from Fontaine, who works for the famous newspaper The Steambird. The wordsmith was first introduced in the Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream, where HoYoverse gave us a glimpse of her role in the King of Invokation Grand Prix, a tournament that pits the best TCG players against one another.

Charlotte will not only cover the tournament but also investigate a strange case on-site, and Travelers will be able to join her and meet characters from various nations in the event’s storyline. We’ll hear more about Charlotte and her role within the wider 3.7 story, so make sure you check back here regularly for updates.

Has Charlotte’s element been revealed?

No, the developers have yet to reveal Charlotte’s element in Genshin Impact. However, many players currently believe Charlotte will be Cryo. This is due to the white pouch that can be seen on her leg. Of course, this is just speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

As always, HoYoverse will provide more details in the weeks and months to come, so make sure you bookmark this article for all the latest updates.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page to ensure you’re prepared for the latest content.

