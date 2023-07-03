Genshin Impact 3.8 leak reveals free Primogems ahead of release

A Genshin Impact leak has revealed all the free Primogems players can get in the 3.8 update, so here are all the F2P and Welkin Primogems that could be available.

The Genshin Impact 3.8 update may be a while away, but that hasn’t stopped leaks from pouring in. In fact, the latest leak that has the game’s community excited is the amount of Primogems that could be made available in the upcoming update.

Primogems are one of the most important currencies in Genshin Impact as they enable Travelers to exchange them for Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates. These can then be used to roll on the current and next Genshin Impact banner, enabling you to unlock powerful 5-stars like Eula.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re aiming to roll on the long-awaited Eula and Scaramouche banner reruns, then you’ll want to check out how many Primogems will be given out in 3.8.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Primogems leak

According to an infographic posted on the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page, Travelers can expect to get their hands on 9,535 free Primogems in the 3.8 update. This translates to 59 free Intertwined Fates, which can be used to roll on the Eula banner rerun.

Those who purchase the Blessing of the Welkin Moon will get 13,315 Primogems, while Travelers with the Welkin bonus and Premium battle pass will get 14,635 Primogems.

Article continues after ad

The above figures translate to 83 and 91 pulls, which can go a long way towards you securing your desired 4-star and 5-star characters. One of the main sources of free Primogems in the 3.8 update is the Daily Commissions, which will reward players with 2,520 Primogems.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Additionally, the main event will also grant players with 1,070 Primogems. There’s also the 3.8 maintenance compensation, which will give all players 600 Primos. As always, like all Genshin Impact leaks and rumors, this should be treated with a grain of salt.

Article continues after ad

Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact