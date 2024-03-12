All Genshin Impact Arlecchino ascension materials

All Genshin Impact Arlecchino ascension materialsHoYoverse
Arlecchino is a brand new 5-star Polearm Pyro unit set for release in Genshin Impact alongside the arrival of version 4.6. Here are the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit that you need to farm for her.
Arlecchino is the fourth Fatui Harbinger and is one of the most anticipated units in Genshin Impact. Players have been waiting for her to become playable ever since she was revealed for the first time in the trailer, A Winter Night’s Lazzo.
On March 11, 2024, HoYoverse officially confirmed that Arlecchino will arrive in the game as a playable unit in version 4.6. Hence, many players are looking to start preparing for her right away.
Here is what you need to farm for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact.
Arlecchino ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Arlecchino’s ascension materials have not yet been revealed officially. Instead, all the information is based on leaks. Arlecchino in Genshin Impact will require Agnidus Agate Silver, Recruit’s Insignia, Sergeant’s Insignia, Lieutenant’s Insignia, Rainbow Rose, and unnamed boss material. The exact number of materials that you need to ascend here are as follows:
- Agnidus Agate Silver x1
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x9
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x9
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Boss Material x46
- Rainbow Rose x168
- Recruit’s Insignia x18
- Sergeant’s Insignia x30
- Lieutenant’s Insignia x36
Arlecchino Talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact
The talent level-up materials for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact have been listed below:
- Teachings of Order x9
- Guide to Order x63
- Philosophies of Order x114
- Recruit’s Insignia x18
- Sergeant’s Insignia x66
- Lieutenant’s Insignia x93
- Boss Material x18
- Crown of Insight x3
This is all we know so far about Arlecchino’s ascension materials. We will update this article once further information is leaked.
