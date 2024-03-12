All Genshin Impact Arlecchino ascension materials

Arlecchino is a brand new 5-star Polearm Pyro unit set for release in Genshin Impact alongside the arrival of version 4.6. Here are the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit that you need to farm for her.

Arlecchino is the fourth Fatui Harbinger and is one of the most anticipated units in Genshin Impact. Players have been waiting for her to become playable ever since she was revealed for the first time in the trailer, A Winter Night’s Lazzo.

On March 11, 2024, HoYoverse officially confirmed that Arlecchino will arrive in the game as a playable unit in version 4.6. Hence, many players are looking to start preparing for her right away.

Article continues after ad

Here is what you need to farm for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact.

HoYoverse Arlecchino ascension materials have been leaked

Arlecchino ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Arlecchino’s ascension materials have not yet been revealed officially. Instead, all the information is based on leaks. Arlecchino in Genshin Impact will require Agnidus Agate Silver, Recruit’s Insignia, Sergeant’s Insignia, Lieutenant’s Insignia, Rainbow Rose, and unnamed boss material. The exact number of materials that you need to ascend here are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Agnidus Agate Silver x1

Agnidus Agate Fragment x9

Agnidus Agate Chunk x9

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

Boss Material x46

Rainbow Rose x168

Recruit’s Insignia x18

Sergeant’s Insignia x30

Lieutenant’s Insignia x36

Arlecchino Talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

The talent level-up materials for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact have been listed below:

Teachings of Order x9

Guide to Order x63

Philosophies of Order x114

Recruit’s Insignia x18

Sergeant’s Insignia x66

Lieutenant’s Insignia x93

Boss Material x18

Crown of Insight x3

This is all we know so far about Arlecchino’s ascension materials. We will update this article once further information is leaked.

Article continues after ad

Arataki Itto build | Ayaka build | Diluc build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Genshin Impact tier list | Gorou build | Jean build | Keqing build | Klee build | Kokomi build | Qiqi build | Raiden Shogun build | Xiao build | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | All Cryo characters | All Electro characters | All Geo characters | All Pyro characters | Genshin Impact pick rates