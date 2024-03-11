Genshin Impact players rejoice as Arlecchino gets confirmed for 4.6 update

HoYoverse, on March 11, 2024, officially revealed Arlecchino as a playable unit for Genshin Impact version 4.6. This led to a surge of excitement in the community as thousands of players rejoiced that the long-awaited character is set to become playable in just about a month.

Arlecchino made her first appearance in the trailer “A Winter Night’s Lazzo” around a year back. Since then, she has appeared in Fontaine’s trailers and played a significant role in the Archon quest of the region.

However, the question that a lot of players had surrounding Arlecchino was whether she would become playable or not in the game. This is because, ever since the death of Signora, players are skeptical about Fatui Harbingers becoming playable units.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, HoYoverse has confirmed with drip marketing that Arlecchino will become a playable unit in version 4.6 and players are excited about it.

Genshin Impact players are ecstatic after HoYoverse confirms Arlecchino for version 4.6

Arlecchino is quite possibly one of the most anticipated units in Genshin Impact. There were leaks stating she would become playable in version 4.6, but players were unsure. However, the moment she was revealed as a playable unit on March 11, 2024, players showered the official posts with their excitement.

Article continues after ad

One such player stated, “FATHER’S HOME” as Arlecchino is often addressed by that title since she is also the owner of the House of Hearth. Another player chimed in, “SHE’S REAL”, as they were relieved that all the rumors about Arlecchino becoming playable were true after all.

Article continues after ad

One user also commented, “The hype for her is real. Her banner will sell like hotcake,” as they feel Arlecchino is set to become one of the most popular characters on release. Finally, another player expressed, “I feel like a lot of Hu Taos are going to be losing their staff of homa’s soon,” as they believe Arlecchino will be more effective with that weapon.

The hype surrounding Arlecchino is at an all-time high and this was just her drip marketing. There is no doubt that in the coming days once her leaks start flowing in, players will get even more hyped up for her release. It would be surprising if Arlecchino does not end up becoming the highest-selling Genshin Impact character of all time.

Article continues after ad