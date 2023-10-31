Valorant players thrilled with “amazing” Cypher buffs in Act 3

Valorant players look to be over the moon with new “amazing” Cypher buffs coming in Episode 7, Act 3 update.

Since the release of Valorant, there have been many changes to Riot’s first-person shooter over the years. From weapons being buffed and nerfed, to map updates and Agent tweaks, the devs have constantly tried to balance the game.

As we approach the next Act, players have already seen a glimpse of what is to come through the game’s PBE, where a ton of Agents received changes.

Among those to see some tweaks is Cypher, who got several buffs to his Trapwire ability making it more deadly than ever.

Valorant players discuss new Cypher changes

In an October 27 Reddit thread, players discussed the new Cypher changes before they hit the live servers with the next patch. It’s fair to say that the buffs have been well-received by many, especially Cypher mains who call the tweaks “beautiful.”

“As a Cypher main, it’s beautiful,” said one. “I’m gonna cry this is beautiful,” wrote another.

While many are pleased with the tweaks to the creepy Morrocan spy, some noted how it won’t change much when it comes to in-game performance.

“It’s an amazing buff. Now it won’t really change much if a person hits it because people have gotten really good at shooting the trip out but this means Fade prowlers and Skye dogs won’t destroy it for free anymore,” one explained.

However, on the other hand, some believe the buffs are the “most annoying” changes we’ve seen in Valorant yet, and could perhaps be too overpowered.

“As a Cypher player I think this is probably the most annoying change that will come to the game,” one wrote. “1.5s stun is crazy considering hitting the trip is just a death sentence 90% of the time.”

“In my opinion, it’ll make the tripwires a little too strong, but more importantly, easily one of the most infuriating abilities to play against,” said another.

The update is expected to live on October 31 with the release of Episode 7, Act 3 — where we’ll also see an addition to the Agent roster with a new duelist Iso.

