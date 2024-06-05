All Agent buffs & nerfs in Valorant patch 8.11

Riot Games has hot-dropped all the Agent buffs and nerfs coming with Valorant patch 8.11. The changes include Agents like Clove, Iso, Reyna, Raze, and Neon.

While Valorant patch 8.11 will bring Haven back to the map pool along with the new map, it will also make several changes to some of the most-picked and least-picked Duelists.

The devs have explained these changes are made to make way for other Duelists to stand tall against the likes of Jett and Raze in competitive matches. Historically, Reyna and Iso are two of the least-picked Duelists in competitive play, and Riot wants to bring a change to the meta.

Iso and Neon are buffed in Valorant patch 8.11

Riot decided to significantly buff Iso as this Duelist has underperformed ever since it was released. His Double Tap (E) now grants a shield after finishing a 1-second animation and he can’t use his gun during that time. Charges are reduced to 1 from 2, and he gets a charge back after 2 kills.

Neon’s strafe speed will not reduce anymore while she’s sprinting and her sprint speed has been increased to 9.11 meters per second from 6.73 meters per second. She will only require 20 seconds to fully regenerate fuel, which previously took a minute, and her Slide charges are increased to 2 from 1.

She will now have 1x Relay Bolt (Q) charge and it will concuss an enemy for 3.5 seconds instead of 3 seconds.

Clove and Raze have been nerfed

Starting patch 8.11, you’ll get to play a slightly nerfed Clove. Their Pick-Me-Up (C) cost is increased to 200 credits from 100, and the duration is reduced to 8 seconds from 10 seconds. Its Damaging Assist Time to activate now takes 6 seconds instead of 10.

Their ultimate, Not Dead Yet (X), will require 8 ult points instead of 7 and the Unequip Delay is increased to 0.8 seconds from 0.7.

Raze Blast Pack (Q) satchels will not explode anymore if an enemy destroys it. Her horizontal velocity when satcheling is slowed down and the audio of her satchels can be heard further now.

Reyna has been both buffed and nerfed

Reyna is a powerful Agent in Ranked gameplay but her kit doesn’t allow her to be as effective in competitive play. Starting patch 8.11, Reyna’s healing via Devour (Q) is reduced to 50 HP from 100, and the full heal time is reduced to 2 seconds instead of 3.

Her Dismiss (E) has been buffed as its top speed is increased to 12 meters per second from 9.1 m/s but that total duration is reduced by half a second (from 2s to 1.5s).

Her ultimate, Empress (X), will no longer have a timer and will be permanent as long as she’s alive or until the end of a round.

Below you can find a complete rundown of all the Agent buff and nerfs coming with Valorant patch 8.11.

Iso

Iso is receiving strictly buffs this patch because he’s underperforming across all skill brackets. Leaning into increasing Iso’s signature ability output is intended to make Iso more reliable at challenging contested spaces and winning opening duels by granting his shield immediately after channeling the ability. Iso’s buff will also remain active and orbs will still spawn should he lose his shield and secure a kill during Double Tap’s uptime. Shooting the orbs will refresh the duration of the buff and the shield.

Double Tap (E) Iso now grants himself a shield upon finishing a 1 second animation during which he can’t use his gun. This plays a shield forming sound at the end of the channel when the shield is activated. Charges 2 >>> 1 Kill reset added to Double Tap (Iso gets a charge back if he gets 2 kills). Iso now receives a Wall Penetration tag instead of a standard Heavy Penetration tag when the shield is broken. This means he’s slowed less upon his shield breaking. Additionally, Iso now gets a damage indicator towards the direction of the enemy that broke the shield Iso can now recast Double Tap while it’s active to refresh the duration of the shield. This is relevant if he gets a refreshed charge of his Double Tap from getting 2 kills.



Neon

We want to sharpen Neon as an Agent who excels at taking mobile fights directly to her opponents by buffing the unique value she brings to the table. We’ve made her slide more effective at sliding directly into opponents by making it more combat-ready, and by removing all weapon movement error when sliding as well as a few other changes. The updates to her Fast Lane (C) are intended to make fights around her wall dropping feel more intuitive for Neon’s allies while reducing the visual noise it creates in game.

Sharpening her Relay Bolt (Q) to be a more premium and reliable one-charge ability is intended to allow Neon to have more success when she does decide to commit to a fight with her slide, as well as make some room for the second slide charge.

Fast Lane (C) Fast Lane (C) dissipates from behind to minimize visual noise in combat space while giving cover for Neon. Fast Lane’s (C) audio has been updated to travel with the fade out of the wall. Wall Duration 6s >>> 4s Wall Dissolve Duration 1s >>> 2s

High Gear (E) Sprint Neon no longer has her strafe speed reduced while sprinting. Max Sprint Speed while moving sideways 6.73 meters/second >>> 9.11 meters/second Time until Full Fuel Regen 60s >>> 20s Slide Slide charges 1 >>> 2 Neon now removes all weapon movement error when sliding. This effectively means she’s more accurate while sliding. Second Slide Cost: 150 Equips out of slide: Fast >>> Instant Slide equip buffer >>> .2s (after sliding, there is .2 seconds before her gun comes out)

Relay Bolt (Q) Charges 2 >>> 1 Windup delay 1.1s >>> .8s Concuss Duration 3.0s >>> 3.5s



Reyna

Reyna is receiving both buffs and nerfs this patch to reshape the power of her kit. The goal of the changes is to reduce the level of dominance she can achieve in Ranked, especially at low and mid ranks when outperforming her enemies, while pushing some of her value in coordinated settings:

Healing has proven very strong statistically in Ranked with higher impact at low and mid ranks. This change should reduce her ability to snowball round-over-round in these settings.

Removing the time restrictions on her Devour (Q) and Empress (X) should allow you more flexibility to play at your team’s pace and increase the baseline value of both in coordinated play where rounds play out slower.

Dismiss (E) has been re-tuned to provide a greater movement speed boost, but has a shorter duration. This should reward decisive and skillful Reyna players by unlocking faster and more powerful combat repositioning.

We’ll be tracking how these updates affect Reyna across all the different skill levels and settings of play.

Devour (Q) Healing decreased 100 >>> 50 Full heal time reduced from 3s >>> 2s Overheal of armor no longer decays after a timer.

Dismiss (E) Top speed increased 9.1 meters/second >>> 12 meters/second Total duration of Dismiss reduced from 2s >>> 1.5s

Empress (X) Empress no longer has a timer and is permanent until Reyna is killed or the round ends.



Raze

As we’ve seen you get better and better at Raze’s satchel mobility, we’ve found that her total speed and movement potential can undermine the tactical loop. These changes are intended to allow you to more reasonably counterplay Raze, whether through your own utility or gunplay. While we still want to maintain the sandbox movement fantasy of Raze’s satchels, she should not be as surprising when not supported by allied utility.

Blast Pack (Q) Raze’s satchels no longer explode for damage/knockback upon opponent destruction. Raze’s horizontal velocity when satcheling has been slowed. Satchel explosion audio has been updated to be audible farther away to ensure enemies can hear the first satchel when a Raze double satchels.



Clove

While we’re excited with how Clove has been immediately relevant in Ranked and how much you’re enjoying playing them, their performance in ranked play is stronger than we’d like. We’re trimming some extraneous power from their selfish, Duelist-oriented outputs while preserving the Controller-leaning power in their kit.