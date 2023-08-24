Valorant update 7.04 patch notes: Jett nerf, agent balances, more

Valorant Patch 7.04 will drop with Episode 7 Act 2, and it is set to bring a whole lot of agent balances, some upsets, and more. Here’s a rundown of everything included in the preview of the 7.04 patch notes.

It’s just a matter of a few days until Episode 7 Act 2 hits Valorant with Patch 7.04. Like every major update, the new season will bring a lot of changes to the game in the form of buffs, nerfs, the removal of two staple maps, and a lot more.

While Riot has yet to reveal the full notes for the patch, which is expected to arrive as early as August 29, players have already started to speculate on how to cope with the new changes following a preview release.

With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the preview of the 7.04 patch notes.

Riot Games Valorant patch 7.04 brings changes to 11 Agents.

Another Jett nerf! No matter how many times Riot has tried to bring down this duelist, she has always managed to reign supreme. However, starting Valorant patch 7.04, she’ll have only one Updraft. Apart from that, her ultimate points will be increased from 7 to 8, her Cloudburst duration will decrease from 4.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds, and her Dash window will decrease from 12 seconds to 7.5 seconds.

Astra will undergo another balance in Episode 7 Act 2. Her Nova Pulse startup time will be decreased from 1.25 to 1, her Gravity Well startup time will be increased from .6 to 1.25, and her Cosmic Divide will now completely block sounds from the other side.

Skye’s abilities are also balanced. Her Guiding Light’s maximum duration while casting will be reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds, Trailblazer’s health will be reduced from 100 to 80, and her Seekers will have 120 HP instead of 150. She will also require 8 ultimate points from now on.

Breach’s Aftershock ticks will be reduced to 2 from 3 and its damage will increase to 80 per tick instead of 60. Moreover, he will require 9 ultimate points instead of 8. Some other agents that have undergone minor balancing include Brimstone, Fade, Gekko, Killjoy, Omen, Sova, and Viper.

Here are the full Valorant 7.04 patch notes preview from Riot Games.

Agents

VALORANT asks you to make tough decisions when interacting with enemy utility—shooting, dodging, and timing your moment to take a decisive action. We want everyone to come away from rounds feeling like they had the possibility of making a better play if only they were a little faster or smarter.

The team has noticed that when faced with multiple pieces of utility or some of larger scale ultimates, your avenues for counterplay can sometimes be overloaded, leading you to feel unsure of what’s happening or what you could do differently next time.

While Patch 7.04 includes changes to over half of the roster, the changes are sharply focused on increasing game state clarity by making the following adjustments:

Reducing the frequency of large area of effect of ultimate

Reducing the amount of time utility is active in the world

Reducing the HP of shootable utility

We also believe the Ultimate cost updates below better align large area, high-impact ults with the pressure they place on the enemy, creating both a better pacing of the round-defining abilities and a clearer choice competition between high and low cost ults.

Though many of these changes are subtle, We hope all together they improve gamestate clarity and the sense that you have even more opportunities for your skill to shine through. —June Cuervo, Agent Designer.

Breach

Aftershock (C) Ticks reduced from 3 to 2 Damage increased from 60 per tick to 80

Rolling Thunder (X) Ultimate points increased 8>>>9



Brimstone

Orbital Strike (X) Ultimate points increased 7>>>8



Fade

Prowler (C) Time to re-equip gun takes slightly longer after using the ability



Gekko

Mosh Pit (C) The impacted area does 10 damage per second before exploding

Wingman (Q) HP reduced 100>>>80

Thrash (X) Thrash’s explosion had a little makeover to make it easier to see and understand the area it has affected (on top of being beautiful)



Killjoy

Lockdown (X) Ultimate points increased 8>>>9



Omen

Paranoia (Q) No movement velocity imparted when casting



Skye

Guiding Light (E) Max duration while casting reduced 2.5s >>>2s

Trailblazer (Q) HP reduced 100>>>80

Seekers (X) Ultimate Points increased 7 >>>8 Seeker Health decreased 150>>>120



Sova

Recon Bolt (E) Total number of scans reduced 3>>>2



Viper

Viper’s Pit (X) Ultimate points increased 8>>>9



Astra

Gravity Well (C) Startup time increased .6>>>1.25 Gravity time duration decreased 2.75>>>2.0

Nova Pulse (Q) Startup time decreased from 1.25>>>1.0

Cosmic Divide (X) Audio now is blocked completely by the wall rather than muffled



Jett

Tailwind (E) Dash window decreased 12s>>>7.5s At 12s, Jett could often find value activating her dash without clear intention or make incorrect calls but still have time to find another use for the dash. Shortening this window pushes Jett to be more deliberate with her calls and reduces Tailwind’s power at defensively holding angles, while minimally impacting her ability to proactively use the dash to break onto a site. Activation windup increased 0.75s>>>1s Increasing Tailwind’s windup should promote proactive use by reducing Jett’s ability to activate it reactively when caught off guard or in the middle of a fight and successfully escape.

Cloudburst (C) Duration decreased 4.5s>>>2.5s Time to re-equip gun takes slightly longer after using the ability. We want to reduce some of the persistent safety Jett gets dashing into or escaping with smokes, sharpening Cloudburst to be a fast but powerful tool that forces players to be quick and precise with their decisions.

Updraft (Q) Charges decreased 2>>>1 With two Updrafts, we’ve seen moments where Jett escapes situations where they’ve been tactically outplayed by throwing enemies off by relying on Updraft’s unpredictable movement. We hope to reduce some of the unhealthy movement extremes Updraft can produce and increase the importance of using it at the right time.

Blade Storm (X) Ultimate points increased 7>>>8 Jett’s ultimate has proven one of the most flexible, reliable and economically powerful gun replacement Ultimates because of its lack of a timer, reset on kills, and harmony with Jett’s movement. This change should bring Blade Storm up to the same cost of comparable weapon ults, such as the Tour De Force and Showstopper.



That is not all. Riot has confirmed that the full patch notes will go live next week. That means you can expect more changes and the arrival of new content. Bookmark this page so as not to miss out on the latest changes in Valorant.

So, there you have it — that’s everything included in the Valorant 7.04 patch preview. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

