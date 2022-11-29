The Great War: Western Front – Release window, trailer, platforms, more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

The Great War: Western Front is an upcoming real-time tactical game with strategy and war at is forefront but historical realism sewn into its background. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title.

The Great War: Western Front is the latest title to be announced by Frontier Foundry, creators of Deliver us Mars, Planet Coaster, and many more memorable titles. It boasts a truly historical experience where you both have to think and act like a World War One commander while trying to win the war and save the lives of the troops under your command.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about The Great War: Western Front as well as when it will be released and what you can play it on.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Petroglyph Games Win the war with tactics, research and tough choices in The Great War: Western Front.

Currently, The Great War: Western Front does not have a solidified release date. However, it does have a release window, albeit a large one.

On the titles Steam page, it states the game will be coming out in 2023.

When a solidified release date is announced we will be updating this page so be sure to check back soon.

The Great War: Western Front trailers

There have been two different trailers for The Great War: Western Front. One consists of its initial reveal trailer while the other strives to proved a deeper dive into the title’s gameplay. You can watch both of the trailers below.

The Great War: Western Front gameplay

The Great War: Western Front is essentially a real-time tactical game where you take charge of the famous Western Front during the First World War, shaping history as you battle to keep your troops alive and achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Great War.

Article continues after ad

You must pick a faction and lead them to victory by planning every move carefully, creating trenches, researching technology, and making some challenging choices along the way.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

All of this is embedded in a turn-based strategy style filled with historical authenticity, replayability, and a considerable amount of technique.

The Great War: Western Front platforms

The Great War: Western Front will only be available for PC. There is no sign of the game releasing for console in the future.

It will be available to purchase on Steam or the Epic Games site depending on your game distribution service of choice

That’s all we know about the upcoming game. When more information is revealed about this real-time tactical experience we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of these other upcoming titles:

Article continues after ad

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch