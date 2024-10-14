WoW leak reveals Mountain Dew collaboration for MMO’s 20th Anniversary

World of Warcraft and Mountain Dew are teaming up for the MMO’s 20th Anniversary, according to recent leaks on social media.

In a post on Reddit, u/Electronic-Garden-16 posted a series of images to the Mountain Dew subreddit, showcasing a supposed new line of products from the drinks company. This new line amounts to two individual flavors with World of Warcraft branding featuring Xal’atath, Alleria, The Lich King, and others.

Though the details in the original image are difficult to make out, the user has continued to post information and further images about exactly what fans can expect. The new flavors are billed as Citrus Blackberry and Citrus Cherry, with unique box art for WoW fans.

There are also rewards for players to unlock, though it isn’t simply a case of logging in, typing a code, and getting an item. Instead, typing in codes grants points, and the more expensive the product is, the more points you will receive.

These points can then be spent on a variety of rewards in the mtndewgaming.com store. This website is currently only available in the USA, so it’s a fairly safe bet that the codes and points system will also only work for residents.

There is an extensive marketplace of products already live on the site, though no items for WoW are currently listed. The store includes in-game items for titles like XDefiant, Elder Scrolls Online, and FFXIV, as well as physical products like keycaps and even Xbox consoles.

As reported by Wowhead, the promotion will likely include two motorcycle mounts that are colored to match the drinks’ packaging. The Hateforged Blazecycle and Felreaver Deathcycle are two datamined chopper mounts that should be added in Patch 11.0.5.

That said, other games on the marketplace have more items available, so there may well be further additions once official confirmation comes from the developer.