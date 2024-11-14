Gray Zone Warfare Night Ops update: Release date, day and night cycle, new missions & weapons

Madfinger Games have officially announced Night Ops, the first major update coming to Gray Zone Warfare.

Gray Zone Warfare has attracted a dedicated community since it arrived in early access back in April, thanks to the many factions to join and missions to complete. Now, the tactical shooter is about to get even bigger with its first massive update.

Here’s everything we know about Night Ops in GZW so far, from the release date to the many new features.

The Night Ops update arrives in Gray Zone Warfare on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, as confirmed by the trailer release on November 14. It’s a free update for all players, so there’s no need to spend any money to access the new content.

Madfinger Games

Day/night cycle

The biggest change coming in the Night Ops update is the full day and night cycle that players have been calling for since launch. Once live, time will pass dynamically in Lamang, meaning the map will grow progressively darker until nighttime sets in.

So far, Gray Zone Warfare’s action has taken place exclusively in the day, but this new feature lets you use the darkness to your advantage and pull off stealthy plays.

Realistic night vision

To help you in your nighttime operations, the update also brings night-vision goggles and flashlights as weapon attachments. True to GZW’s goal of being as immersive as possible, Madfinger Games have called it the “most realistic NVG and tech in any game.”

For example, as seen in footage sent out to content creators, the NVGs don’t just simply turn your screen green like they do other FPSs. Instead, they recreate the feeling of looking through them with a single eye by only improving your vision in the center of the screen.

This accurately brings the pros and cons of using night vision to the game, as although it makes things clearer in the direction you’re looking, it makes you less aware of your surroundings.

Night Ops also introduces weapon lasers for the first time, allowing you to be more precise with your shots even in the black of night.

New missions

It’s been confirmed that this update will bring over 20 new missions to Gray Zone Warfare. We don’t know much about what they will entail but expect all of the game’s factions to have fresh tasks for you to complete.

These will likely make full use of the day and night cycle, tasking you with infiltrating areas quietly after dark.

New weapons and loot

Madfinger Games

As you’d expect from an update of this size, Night Ops also delivers plenty of shiny new items to track down. This includes new weapons and gear to “expand your loadout,” with the classic MP5 SMG already confirmed.

On top of guns, new pieces of valuable loot are set to be scattered around the map, giving players more reasons than ever to squad up and explore.

Quality of life changes

On top of all the major additions mentioned above, Madfinger Games are taking this opportunity to address some long-running issues with Gray Zone Warfare. Check out all the smaller updates below:

Economy changes

Rebalanced AI

Reduced LZ times

ADS toggle option

Progression changes

We’ll likely get a more in-depth look at all of the new content in Gray Zone Warfare Night Ops closer to launch, so we’ll be sure to update this page with more information once we know.

In the meantime, be sure to check out the best weapons to use and how to complete the Helping Hand task.