Blindfire: Platforms, gameplay, trailer & everything we know

Blindfire is an intense eight-player FPS game that takes place in dark, hazard-filled warehouses. This adds an extra layer of surprise to each gunfight, so here’s what platforms you can play the game on and what you can expect from each match.

Blindfire was one of the surprise announcements from the Xbox Partner Preview. Unlike other FPS games like CoD and Valorant, Blindfire’s maps are shrouded in darkness, and each kill reveals your position. There are also light traps that threaten to uncover your position, making each match feel like a high-octane game of hide and seek.

It’s certainly not for the faint of heart and many FPS fans will be wondering how they can dive into the action. Fortunately, our Blindfire hub has everything you need to know — including gameplay, platforms, and how much it costs.

Blindfire was released on October 17, 2024. However, it’s important to note that the game is still in Early Access, which means the developers are still actively working on it. The devs also announced that “Blindfire will be in Early Access at least through the beginning of 2025.”

There will also be free content updates released during the Early Access period.

Platforms

Blindfire is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Epic Store. The devs have also announced that the FPS game will be coming to PS5 soon. As always, we’ll update this section as and when further information is revealed.

Is Blindfire on Steam Deck?

Blindfire Steam Deck compatibility is currently listed as “Unknown” on the Steam store. This is likely due to the game being in Early Access. For now, we recommend playing the game on Xbox Series X|S or PC to ensure you have the best experience.

Trailer

Blindfire’s first trailer was showcased during the Xbox Partner Preview on October 17, 2024. The video below showcased a pitch-black map covered in neon paint. The player can be seen shooting at enemies who appear out of the darkness.

Blindfire gameplay

Unlike other FPS games, Blindfire takes place in the dark. Each warehouse map is filled with hazards like light traps, that expose your location to your enemies. Firing your gun will also reveal your whereabouts. So, players will need to carefully creep around and hide within the shadows, until they find the perfect opportunity to silence their foes.

However, sitting in a dark corner isn’t an option as your suit contains an anti-camp system, which reveals your position if you don’t move. If you die, you’ll get to spectate the remaining players, set off traps, and interact with objects.

This enables you to either help or hinder your foes, adding an extra layer of strategy and mayhem to each game. Blindfire matches are also made up of eight-player lobbies and you can either squad up with your friends or enter the dark arenas solo.

Download size

Blindfire download size is only for the Early Access version of the game and doesn’t reflect the full launch. The file sizes below will likely increase as new content updates are released.

PC: 3 GB

3 GB Xbox: 2.37 GB

All Blindfire editions & price

Blindfire currently only has a standard release that players can purchase on the Steam, Epic, and Microsoft stores. The price for the game is the same across all platforms and comes with no additional content.

Edition Cost Includes Standard Edition $8.99 / £7.49 Base game

Is it cross-platform?

Yes, Blindfire features cross-platform multiplayer. This means you’ll be able to team up with and against players across PC and Xbox. It remains unclear whether the PS5 version will support crossplay, but we’ll update this section as soon as more info is announced.

Blindfire wasn’t the only game announced during the Xbox Partner Preview, so be sure to check out all the announced games to see what’s coming up.