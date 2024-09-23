Warhammer players praise “hype af” Space Marines 2 battle chatter

Warhammer 40K fans are praising the pre-battle dialogue in Space Marine 2, which some have described as “hype af.”

Throughout Space Marine 2’s story campaign, players encounter multiple instances of pre-fight battle chatter.

In some cases, Astartes battle brothers can be heard bantering about the glorious fight to come. Others feature Ultramarine or Cadian leaders giving pep talks to their soldiers before unleashing them on the battlefield.

Regardless, the dialogue shines each and every time, as soldiers “Praise the Emperor” for the pleasure of dispatching “Tyranid scum.”

Players have, of course, taken to sharing a few of their favorite exchanges. “The pre-battle speeches in this game are hype af,” reads the caption of a post from TikTok user SpectreX Gaming.

Notably, the attached video highlights a scene wherein a Cadian 8th commander prepares his soldiers for an attack by saying the regiment includes the “most fearsome, tenacious, and relentless bloody men and women that ever crossed the stars!”

He goes on to note that even though their home, Cadia, has been destroyed, they continue to fight for the Imperium and will give their lives in the name of the Holy Emperor. Such a speech is met with nothing but roaring applause throughout.

Replies to the original post prompted the TikToker to highlight a scene much later in the game when Titus and company chase after Chaos Space Marines with a Dreadnought. After defeating a Helbrute, the mechanical voice of the Dreadnought asks about Traitors because he Titus to “Lead [him] to the slaughter.”

Several people responded to the posts by saying the dialogue exchanges have officially sold them on picking up Space Marine 2.

Fans in Steam Community forums shared a few of their favorite lines, as well. One person pointed out the irony of, “The only thing that can stand a chance of beating a Space Marine, is another space marine thus we can never be beaten.”

Elsewhere in the thread, a user notted the strangeness of a character saying, “only in death does duty end,” which is then followed by “even in death, I still serve.”

Warhammer 40K lore is replete with quotes spouting wild platitudes, humorous ironies, and often rich insights that encapsulate its grimdark setting. Evidently, Space Marine 2 hits all of these marks and then some.