MW3 fans call for answers from devs on attachments that went missing

Modern Warfare 3 fans are calling for answers from the devs as they’re still missing attachments and other bits of equipment from Modern Warfare 2.

Over the last few years, as Warzone has started taking hold of things, different Call of Duty titles have melted into one. Guns from older games have been able to be used in the more up-to-date releases, even if they are viewed as being underpowered.

That has been the case in Modern Warfare 3, with guns and equipment from the previous game – Modern Warfare 2 – being carried forward.

However, with MW3’s cycle coming to an end, and Black Ops 6 soon to take hold, players have asked the devs to shed some light as to why some old attachments and equipment from the older game “never returned” in the newer title.

“Now that the game’s almost over – where the f*ck did it go?” one Redditor asked with regards to the 60-round mag on the M13C. “Any word on this?” they added, tagging Sledgehammer Games in the post.

“They did this to a lot of guns. For example, they limited the ISO Hemlock .300 rounds to just a few variants of them now,” another commented.

“This and Alejandro’s mask. They will never give them back,” one similarly annoyed fan chimed in. “And the damn deployable cover never returned,” another said.

Another fan pointed out that so much more had gone missing too. “This and the Kastov 545 Orbiter blueprint, and also most of the underbarrel launchers. Drills and HE, that’s all we have now. No more stun, smoke, or snapshot,” they said.

Article continues after ad

Obviously, the devs have reasons for removing things between games. However, the lack of transparency is what causes fan frustration. Whether or not they get the answers they want, though, remains to be seen.