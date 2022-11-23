Deliver Us Mars: Release date, gameplay, story, more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Deliver Us Mars is the follow-up to the 2018 sci-fi thriller, Deliver Us The Moon, and it’s looking to take the series to new heights as well as a new planet. Here’s everything you need to know about Deliver Us Mars, from its intriguing story to when it will release.

Following the success of Deliver Us The Moon back in 2018, developer KeokeN Interactive are boldly going one step further in the sequel – Deliver Us Mars.

Not only does the follow-up send players to the Red Planet for the first time, it looks to expand on the orginal’s gameplay formula and deliver another gripping sci-fi tale.

We’ve put everything you need to know about Deliver Us Mars into one handy guide, including the release date, gameplay, and story details.

Contents

Deliver Us Mars is scheduled to be released on Thursday, February 2, 2023, on both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC. There is no word currently on whether or not a Nintendo Switch version is in the works.

The game was due to arrive on September 27, 2022, but was ultimately delayed to ensure that Deliver Us Mars launches in the best possible state.

On the delay, developer KeokeN Interactive said: “It is important to us that this experience is the best it can be at launch. With this in mind, we’ve collectively made the difficult decision to move the release date to 2nd of February 2023 in order to ensure that we are able to live up to that ambition.

“Whilst we understand this news might be disappointing, we are excited for you all to face the challenges of Mars, traverse its hostile environments, and discover the mystery of the ARKS.”

Deliver Us Mars story

Deliver Us Mars picks up 10 years after the Fortuna mission depicted in the first game, and humanity are on the brink of extinction. You play as Kathy Johannson, who was mentioned during in-game recordings in Deliver Us The Moon, who crashes onto Mars with her crew as they respond to a mysterious distress call.

As the youngest astronaut in Earth’s history, Jonannson is tasked with tracking down ARK colony ships and bringing their technology back home to secure the survival of the human race.

Deliver Us Mars gameplay

Much like the first game, Deliver Us Mars sees players solving puzzles to navigate the brutal Martian landscape, in both first and third-person perspectives. The new climbing axes add an extra dimension to gameplay and can be used to navigate obstacles and reach new areas.

There are also sections will players will zip around in zero gravity and scuba dive while continuing to figure out the game’s many puzzles.

Deliver Us Mars trailers

There have been a handful of trailers so far for Deliver Us Mars, the first of which revealed the sequel in early 2022. Check it out below:

The most recent trailer gave fans a more in-depth look at the game’s story, and introduced them to protagonist Kathy Johannson and her team’s mission:

That was everything we know so far about Deliver Us Mars, be sure to check back here for all the latest details in the build-up to release.

