Space Marine 2 DLC: Post-launch roadmap reveals Horde mode, new cosmetics, more

The post-launch roadmap for Space Marine 2 has finally been revealed. Here’s everything you need to know about the Year One Battle Plan.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 looks to improve upon its cult classic predecessor in almost every possible way. Taking the Gears of War adjacent style of the first game and bolstering it with hints of Doom and Helldivers 2, Warhammer fans have a lot to be excited about.

While the original game arrived during the infancy of online multiplayer gaming, Space Marine 2 will launch during its peak. For this reason, the team at Focus Entertainment has elected to commit to long-term post-launch support in order to maintain the game’s replayability.

The Year One Battle Plan is Space Marine 2’s DLC roadmap. Here is everything we know about the new content coming to the game during its first year.

Focus Entertainment Space Marine 2’s post-launch roadmap features new enemy types and game modes to kill them in.

Space Marine 2 DLC: Year One Battle Plan explained

Space Marine 2 devs have outlined four seasons that will take place across 2024 and 2025. Season 1 will begin when the game launches on September 9, 2024.

Within these seasons, content has been split into free updates that will be made available to every Space Marine 2 player and premium cosmetic content that will unlock for players who have purchased the game’s Season Pass.

Focus has announced that Season 1 will be relatively short in comparison to other seasons. The general timeframe for seasonal content tends to be around 12 weeks but this varies from game to game.

Below is a rundown of what content players can expect across the four seasons revealed for Space Marine 2 so far.

Space Marine 2 Season 1

Space Marine 2 Season 1 will launch alongside the game on September 9, 2024. Its content updates will not be as significant as following seasons.

Free content

Ultrawide support

Private PVE lobbies

Battle Barge Sparring Arena

Premium content

Ultramarines Cosmetic Pack

Focus has revealed in a Steam post that the early stages of Space Marine 2’s release will be dedicated to stabilizing the game based on reports from players.

“In the first weeks after launch, we’ll focus on collecting your feedback across all community channels to bring some quick adjustments and improvements through quick patches,” the devs explained.

Space Marine 2 Season 2

While an exact release date for Space Marine 2 hasn’t been announced, Focus has revealed that this batch of DLC and post-launch content will arrive in 2024 “between October and the end of the year”.

Free content

New PVE missions

Lethal difficulty mode

Neo Volkite Pistol (weapon)

New enemy type

Premium content

Dark Angels Cosmetic Pack Champion Pack Cosmetic Pack Weapon Skin Pack



Focus Entertainment Chapter-specific Cosmetic Packs will help distinguish your Space Marine 2 character.

Space Marine 2 Season 3

The Space Marine 2 roadmap does not mention a start date for Season 3. It has been indicated that it will begin sometime in 2025, however.

Free content

New PVE mission

New PVP game mode

New PVP maps

New enemy type

PVE Prestige ranks

Battle Barge expansion

Premium content

Unspecified Chapter Cosmetic Pack Champion Pack Cosmetic Pack Weapon Skin Pack

Unspecified Chapter Cosmetic Pack Champion Pack



Space Marine 2 Season 4

Details on a specific date for Space Marine 2 Season 4 are also unknown at this point but Focus has revealed the content it will feature.

Free content

Horde mode

New enemy type

New weapon

Premium content

Unspecified Chapter Cosmetic Pack Champion Pack Cosmetic Pack Weapon Skin Pack

Unspecified Chapter Cosmetic Pack Champion Pack



Focus Entertainment

That’s everything we know about the Space Marine 2 Year One Battle Plan. We’ll be sure to update this guide when specific dates for the roadmap become available.

If you’re after more on Space Marine 2, check out our guide on the game’s customization to help you prepare for the cosmetics you’ll receive as the seasons progress.