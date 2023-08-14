South Park: Snow Day – Release, trailer, plot, platforms, gameplay & more

The recently announced game South Park: Snow Day brings Cartman, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny into 3D. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

The long-running show South Park has a famously mixed history when it comes to video games.

After several widely panned tie-in games released in the ’90s and early ’00s, the series really turned things around with 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth. The critically and commercially successful RPG was followed by a sequel, 2017’s South Park: The Fractured but Whole.

Now, THQ Nordic has announced South Park: Snow Day, a 3D co-op multiplayer game that takes the series in a new direction. Here’s everything we know about it so far, from its release window to its gameplay.

South Park: Snow Day release – When is it coming out?

South Park: Snow Day will release in 2024, though no specific window was given.

The game was announced during THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2023, almost exactly a year after the company teased its existence at the end of its 2022 showcase.

Does South Park: Snow Day have a trailer?

So far, South Park: Snow Day only has a short announcement teaser.

The minute-long trailer reveals the new 3D artstyle and basic premise of the game, along with footage of the children of South Park fighting in the streets.

South Park: Snow Day plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life – a snow day! Grab up to three friends and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park on a quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school.

While no specifics are known about the game’s plot – or if story will play as big a role as it did in the last two games – it’s clear that Snow Day will continue the South Park tradition of kids taking their games way too seriously. In one winter day, it seems the kids of South Park have turned their town into a bloody and explosive warzone – at least in their minds.

Notably, the children seen fighting in the trailer are not characters from the show. This means players will likely create and customize their own South Park kids just like the New Kid from the RPGs.

South Park: Snow Day platforms – Where will the game be available?

South Park: Snow Day will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It’s not yet clear if the game will support cross-platform play or saves.

What do we know about South Park: Snow Day’s gameplay?

South Park: Snow Day is a 3D co-op multiplayer game. While we don’t know any specifics about how the game will play, it looks like groups of players will have to work together to survive and take down other children. Whether those fights will play out with AI enemies or if there will be any PvP action is currently unknown.

It’s also unclear what role the characters of South Park will play in the game. The trailer only shows Cartman – dressed in his Grand Wizard King costume from the show and Stick of Truth – celebrating the snow day and seeming to summon fire to rain down over the town alongside the snow.

That’s everything we know about South Park: Snow Day so far. While you’re waiting for more information on the game, check out our other hubs for upcoming games below:

