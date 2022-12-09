Hades 2: Release window, story, trailer, more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Developer Supergiant Games have announced Hades 2, a sequel to their critically acclaimed roguelike. Here’s everything we know about Hades 2, from the story to when it will arrive.

Hades was one of the breakout successes of 2020, with the inventive roguelike defying all the odds to become one of the year’s best games, scooping numerous awards in the process.

Fans have been clamoring for a sequel ever since, and they got their wish as Hades 2 was finally announced at The Game Awards 2022, in one of the biggest surprises of the show.

We’ve put together everything we know about Hades 2 so far, including when players will be able to get their hands on it.

Article continues after ad

Contents

There is currently no final release date for Hades 2, but Supergiant Games have revealed that it will arrive sometime in 2023.

Much like the sequel will first launch in early access and receive regular updates before a completed version of the game is released later down the line.

Hades 2 platforms

Hades 2 will make its debut in early access exclusively on PC to begin with, but a console version is planned to arrive afterward.

The first Hades didn’t hit consoles until it left early access altogether, arriving on Switch before being released on PlayStation and Xbox the following year. We’ll have to wait and see if the developers follow the same schedule again, or if they make the most of the hype by releasing Hades on all consoles at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Hades 2 story

Supergiant Games Hades 2 gives players a new protagonist to put through hell.

Hades 2 places us into the godly shoes of Melinoe, Princess of the Underworld, and the sister of original protagonist Zagreus. Where the first game followed her brother trying to escape the underworld, the sequel sees Melinoe looking to defeat Chronos – the Titan of Time.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Based on the footage we’ve seen so far, it appears that Chronus has captured Hades, and players will be forced to fight their way through level after level in an effort to free their father from his clutches.

Hades 2 gameplay

Hades will once again be an action roguelike that builds on the gameplay that made the first game so successful. Players must guide Melinoe through an ever-changing series of dungeons, where death means starting over from scratch.

Article continues after ad

She won’t be alone, however, as the Gods of Olympus will be on hand to provide boons granting powerful abilities and buffs. Apollo has been confirmed to return, and a host of new characters will also feature to help Melinoe on her journey.

The princess has a host of new weapons at her disposal, including a magical staff to ward off enemies with powerful spells, with even more to unlock as the game unfolds.

Hades 2 trailer

The only trailer for Hades 2 so far was revealed at the Game Awards 2022, giving fans their look at the story and combat. Check it out below:

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to update this page with all the latest Hades 2 announcements when they happen. In the meantime, check out some of the other biggest upcoming games:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | Wonder Woman | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora