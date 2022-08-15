Alone in the Dark reboot: Plot details, trailers & more

An Alone in the Dark reboot has been confirmed to be in development 20 years after the original title was released. Whether you’re looking for early story details or fresh trailers, here’s all you need to know.

When it comes to the video game industry, horror games seem to be making a comeback in a big way. Devs Capcom are churning out remasters of their classic Resident Evil games as well as continuing to make new titles.

Meanwhile, Supermassive continue to have success with their choose your own adventure titles, their 2022 title The Quarry being one of their best yet.

Now though, a classic horror video game franchise is being brought back in a big way, with Alone in the Dark getting a current-gen reboot. For those eagerly anticipating its release, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming reboot.

Pieces Interactive Alone in the Dark’s reboot will take place in the same, spooky mansion as the original.

No official release date has been announced for the Alone in the Dark reboot.

However, the game has been confirmed to be coming to Playstation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. There has been no news on whether it will be released on Playstation 4 or the Xbox One.

Alone in the Dark reboot storyline

The Alone in the Dark reboot will take place in the same location as the first three games, Derceto Mansion. And while it is being labeled as a reboot, the game will not directly adapt the first three games but instead, draw heavily from them.

It will include the original protagonists Edward Carnby and Emily Hartwood and is set to take place in the deep south of America in the 1920s. At the beginning of the game, players will choose one of the characters to play as while the other will still feature in the game.

Pieces Interactive Players will encounter lots of monsters during their playthrough.

It has been reported that the two will cross paths during the game but both will offer up unique playthroughs and campaigns with separate cutscenes. As a result, the game will likely have great replay value. It will include monsters, puzzles, and a big truth that will need to be uncovered throughout the campaign.

It will be a deep-horror experience where players will have limited supplies and will be required to backtrack during sections of the game.

Who is developing the Alone in the Dark reboot?

The upcoming game is being developed by Pieces Interactive, the devs who created the popular Titan Quest games and Magicka 2. When talking about their upcoming project, Pieces Interactive had this to say about what players should expect from the Alone in the Dark reboot.

“Experience a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the unimaginable, by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia.”

Alone in the Dark reboot trailers

An announcement trailer for the game showed off a combination of cutscene footage as well as gameplay elements. From the footage shown, the game has a visual and gameplay design similar to the Resident Evil reboot.

It includes a first look at the two protagonists, supporting characters, as well as some of the monsters that players will encounter throughout the game.

For all the latest news and updates on the Alone in the Dark reboot, keep checking back here for Dexerto’s coverage of the upcoming title.