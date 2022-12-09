Death Stranding 2: Trailer, platforms, story, more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Death Stranding 2 was of the biggest announcements at The Game Awards 2022, with creator Hideo Kojima confirming that Norman Reedus and co. are coming back for another delivery. Here’s everything we know about Death Stranding 2 so far.

The Game Awards 2022 were jam-packed with exciting reveals and announcements, as fans got a first look at the games they will be sinking their time into for the foreseeable future.

Among the biggest surprises was the premier of Death Stranding 2, the follow-up to Hideo Kojima’s apocalyptic 2019 PlayStation exclusive, and players will be keen to see where Sam Bridges’ story takes him next.

We’ve put together everything we know so far about Death Stranding 2, including the story and gameplay elements revealed already.

Contents

Sadly, there is currently no release date for Death Stranding 2, and Kojima Productions haven’t committed to a release window just yet.

The original Death Stranding had a notoriously long development cycle, so don’t be surprised if the sequel doesn’t arrive until 2024 at the earliest, possibly even 2025.

Death Stranding 2 platforms

According to the first Death Stranding 2 trailer, the game is currently only slated for release on PlayStation 5. The first installment was a popular Sony exclusive, so it’s no surprise to see it doubling down on the latest hardware, but it does mean that those still on PS4 may miss out.

The original also made its way to PC a year after release, so there’s a good chance that Death Stranding 2 will follow the same pattern.

Death Stranding 2 story

Kojima Productions Normas Reedus is set to reprise his role as Sam Bridges in Death Stranding 2.

Many fans might be surprised after the events of the 2019 game, but Death Stranding 2 appears to be a direct sequel taking place years later. The only trailer so far focuses heavily on Fragile, who has been unwillingly recruited by a mysterious faction known as Drawbridge.

An older and greyer Sam Bridges, played once again by Norman Reedus, will also return, likely serving as the sequel’s main protagonist.

As you’d expect from a Kojima game, there are plenty of other bizarre story elements, including baby octopuses, but it’s far too soon to pinpoint what much of it means.

Death Stranding 2 gameplay

We’re still yet to see any gameplay footage from Death Stranding 2, but it’s expected to expand on the formula of the original game, which saw players delivering cargo across a beautiful yet dangerous version of the United States.

However, how Kojima and his team improve the moment-to-moment gameplay and combat remains to be seen.

Death Stranding 2 trailer

The only trailer released for Death Stranding 2 was shown off that The Game Awards 2022, giving fans their first look at the returning characters and where the new story will go. Check it out below:

Death Stranding 2 is still fairly early in production, so there are plenty more details to be revealed in the coming months and years. We’ll be sure to update this page with all the latest announcements.

