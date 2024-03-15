South Park: Snow Day is coming to PC, but will it run on the Steam Deck? Here’s everything we know about playing the 3D co-op South Park game on the go.

South Park: Snow Day marks yet another game based on the iconic cartoon series. The 3D-action game lets you create your own South Park character, and join Cartman, Kyle, and Kenny as they celebrate another snow day.

As the new kid on the block, you must battle your way through the mountain town of South Park. With a wide range of cosmetics to customize your character with, weapons, and powerful attacks to master, South Park: Snow Day makes for an ideal co-op title to play on the go.

Article continues after ad

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about whether or not South Park: Snow Day is playable on Valve‘s Steam Deck.

YouTube: THQ Nordic

Will South Park: Snow Day run on Steam Deck?

South Park: Snow Day is coming to PC, but the game has yet to go through Valve’s verification process. However, looking at the specs, we believe the game might run just fine after a few settings adjustments.

Article continues after ad

The South Park: Snow Day release date is just days away, yet the brand-new game from South Park Digital Studios hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility by Valve.

This isn’t unusual, with many upcoming releases not going through Valve’s verification process well after launch. Previous South Park Digital Studio releases, such as South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole, are both fully verified, which bodes well for the studio to be on top of getting Snow Day verified on Steam Deck.

Article continues after ad

While South Park: Snow Day may be slightly more graphically intensive than the 2D games that came before it, it has been developed in Unreal Engine 5. Other 2024 titles developed with Unreal Engine 5, like Tekken 8, ran out of the box on Proton on the Deck without issue.

What could be an issue, is if the game uses an anti-cheat software like DRM. Capcom titles like Monster Hunter Rise, were updated with Engima DRM, which prevented them from running on the handheld until a fix was later implemented. Currently, no DRM is listed on the South Park: Snow Day Steam page, but with the inclusion of online co-op, its inclusion isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The South Park: Snow Day PC system requirements demand a chunky 45GB worth of install space of your Steam Deck. While it could be worse, that’s still a lot of space if you have one of the older models.

Picking up one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck will help ensure you have plenty of storage space for South Park: Snow Day and any Steam Deck game you want to play. Especially if you haven’t yet picked up the 1TB Steam Deck OLED or upgraded the SSD.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.