South Park: Snow Day: All editions & pre-order bonuses

Tyler Constable
An image of South Park: Snow Day gameplay.Question LLC / THQ NORDIC

South Park: Snow Day is arriving on March 26, 2024, and there are various editions of the game available to pre-order. Here’s a rundown of every version of Snow Day you can purchase and the unique bonuses they offer.

The latest South Park game has almost arrived, and South Park: Snow Day is shaping up to be a fun co-op experience for fans of the beloved franchise to enjoy. While The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole were RPGs, Snow Day is a 3D action game where you’ll have to battle it out against other kids in intense wintry battles.

For those hoping to pre-order Snow Day before it officially launches, there are multiple editions to pick up that come with unique bonuses. If you’re wondering which version of the game to get, then we’ve got you covered.

South Park: Snow Day editions & pre-order bonuses

There are 3 versions of the game available to pre-order. You can find a full rundown of them all below:

Standard edition – $29.99 / £24.99

The standard edition of South Park: Snow Day comes with the base game and the Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack.

Digital Deluxe edition – $49.99 / £44.99

The Digital Deluxe version of the game comes with the following bonuses:

  • Base game
  • Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack
  • Season Pass

Collector’s Edition – $219.99 / £189.99

An image of South Park: Snow Day Collector's edition bonuses.Question LLC / THQ NORDIC
The Collector’s edition comes with several bonus goodies.

Finally, the Collector’s Edition of South Park: Snow Day is the priciest option but it comes with a plethora of physical bonus goodies. The content included in the Collector’s edition is as follows:

  • Everything in the Digital Deluxe edition
  • Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe
  • Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder
  • Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie
  • 6 Tarot Cards
  • Original Soundtrack

