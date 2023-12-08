Marvel’s Blade: Everything we know about Arkane’s bloody new project

Dishonored and Deathloop developer Arkane Studios has announced a game based on Marvel’s iconic vampire hunter, Blade. Here’s everything we know about the game so far.

Marvel fans are celebrating following the reveal of a new Blade game currently in development.

The game, simply titled Marve’s Blade, marks the vampire hunter’s first headlining role in a video game since 2002’s Blade II movie tie-in game. Blade has also appeared in Marvel ensemble games like the Marvel Ultimate Alliance series, Lego Marvel Super Heroes, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Blade game so far.

Blade announcement trailer

Marvel’s Blade was announced via a reveal trailer that debuted during The Game Awards 2023. You can watch it here:

Does the Blade game have a release window?

Beyond simply announcing the game is now in the works, there’s no clear timeline for Marvel’s Blade. We’re yet to hear so much as a rough release year, let alone a specific date.

Thus, it could be a few years before we see anything else from this project.

Who is developing Marvel’s Blade?

The game is being made by Arkane Studios, the Bethesda-owned developer behind games like the Dishonored series, Deathloop, and this year’s Redfall. Specifically, however, it’s being handled by Arkane Lyon, the studio behind the former games mentioned.

Given the studio’s work on games that use knives, swords, guns, and other ranged weapons – plus its experience making games with vampires – Arkane seems like a perfect fit for Blade, who has had a wide arsenal over the years.

Will Blade be a Microsoft exclusive?

Given that Arkane Studios is a subsidiary of ZeniMax Media, which has been owned by Microsoft since March 2021, we expect Blade will be an Xbox and PC exclusive and available on Game Pass.

This has been the case for other Bethesda games released following the acquisition such as Starfield and Redfall. The latter is confirmed to have had a PlayStation 5 version canceled after Xbox took over.

However, the Blade announcement trailer was notably absent of any Xbox or Microsoft logos throughout.

Everything else we know so far about Arkane’s Blade game

While little is known about Marvel’s Blade game for the time being, we do have some early details to work with.

During The Game Awards 2023, Arkane devs confirmed Blade is a “mature, single-player, third-person game.” Fans should expect a fairly bloody tale in that case, not one looking to minimize the brutality the character is known for.

Furthermore, the game is set to take place in Paris and features a number of other iconic Marvel figures, both heroes and villains alike.

That’s all we know thus far about Marvel’s Blade but rest assured we’ll update you here with any further details as they emerge. In the meantime, be sure to brush up on our other gaming hubs below:

