Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Story, gameplay, characters & more

After the FF7 Remake wowed fans back in 2020, players are eager to get their hands on Part 2 of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Here’s everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth will be the second part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series. The 1997 original was broken up into three discs, so it’s no surprise that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is being released as a multi-part epic as well.

Most fans have now thoroughly digested part one, so attention is turning to the follow-up. Here’s everything we know so far about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, from the sections of the original it will adapt, to how the game will play.

Contents

Is there a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date?

Sadly, there is no official release date for FF7 Remake Part 2 at the time of writing. Development was confirmed to be underway as early as November 2019, just six months before the first installment was released, but updates have been few and far between.

Square have remained tight-lipped on when we’ll get our hands on the next part of Cloud’s journey, but a reveal in 2022 is expected.

During a FF7 anniversary event in January, VGC reported that original director Yoshinori Kitase said: “We just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, so we want to celebrate and get fans excited, so within the next 12 months we want to share some information. Look forward to more information!”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth platforms

Again, there has been no word as to which platforms Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will show up on. Part One released exclusively on Sony consoles, and there has been no mention of an Xbox version.

After first dropping on PlayStation 4, the Intergrade upgrade came to both PlayStation 5 and PC. With this in mind, our money would be on FF7 Remake Part 2 releasing on both PlayStation consoles to begin with, followed by a PC port later down the line.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth story

While FF7 Remake is certainly forging its own path when it comes to telling the beloved story, we can make a few educated guesses as to where Part 2 will go. The first game focused entirely on the Midgar section from 1997, expanding a sequence that lasted a few hours into a fully-fledged RPG.

From this point, Final Fantasy 7 really opens up, and Cloud and co. travel around the world in their quest to stop Shinra and Sephiroth. The first port of call in Part 2 will likely be Kalm, as hinted at in the post-credits scene of FF7 Remake Intergrade.

The next section revolves around Sepiroth’s plot to summon Meteor and destroy life on the planet, becoming an all-powerful god in the process. This sees the party travel around in pursuit of the Black Materia, culminating at the Forgotten City.

It remains to be seen how much of the three discs Part 2 looks to cover, as we’re currently not even at the end of the disc one.

Don’t be surprised to see things play out differently than you remember though. One of the final scenes in FF7 Remake showed an alternate version of Zack Fair overcoming his previously fatal ambush from Shinra, so the door is open for a different story altogether going forward.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gameplay

Final Fantasy 7 Remake took the series’ signature turn-based combat and adapted it into a real-time action RPG like Final Fantasy 15, and we expect Part 2 to follow the same formula. However, from what we know about what follows Midgar, Part 2 will be a vastly different game.

Once Avalanche leaves the metropolis behind, the game becomes more of an open-world adventure, allowing players to freely travel from location to location. It’s likely this is the direction the next part is heading in, incorporating other fan-favorite mechanics.

Rideable Chocobos are almost definitely going to feature in some capacity and will be a method of quickly navigating the map. The Tiny Bronco could also show up, as a means of crossing over water.

Of course, this is all just speculation based on what we know from a 25-year-old game, there is every chance that Square Enix could rip up the rule book and surprise fans with some brand-new features.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth characters

The four playable members of Avalanche, Cloud, Barret, Tifa, and Aerith, are all guaranteed to feature once again. Each will no doubt retain their signature abilities from the first game, and maybe even unlock some new talents.

There are also a handful of characters who we couldn’t control in the first outing that we expect to join the party this time around, such as Red XIII. Expect him to be fully implemented with his own set of skills in the sequel.

Cait Sith, Vincent Valentine, and Cid Highwind should also show up during Part 2’s runtime, as well as Yuffie Kisaragi who played a role in two chapters from Intergrade.

FF7 Remake didn’t allow players to pick and choose their party as they could in the original. Instead, they swapped out organically based on what was happening in the story.

With FF7 Remake Part 2 likely to feature less linear sections, there may well be the opportunity to swap out the lineup in certain areas.

There you have it! That was everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 so far. For more upcoming releases, check out our coverage of some of the biggest games coming soon:

