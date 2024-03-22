South Park’s best episode was so controversial it had to be banned

With the release of South Park: Snow Day coming up and Season 27 on the way, I decided to take a look back at the best South Park episodes. When identifying the show’s top entry, I realized it’s an episode that was so controversial, it had to be banned.

For almost 27 years, South Park has ranked among the most binge worthy TV shows around. Back in August 1997, the first ever episode of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s South Park aired on Comedy Central. Initially a low-budget, crudely animated series, it gained attention for its irreverent humor and willingness to tackle controversial topics.

But, over the years, as we matured, so too did the cartoon. Replacing toilet humor (for the most part) with sharp satire, the misadventures of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny — and my personal fave, Randy Marsh — now serve as a platform for addressing a broader array of social and political issues.

Alongside the flagship series, there’s been movies, special episodes, and games — the next in line being Snow Park: Snow Day. To celebrate this cornerstone of animated satire, here are the 10 best South Park episodes, ranked in terms of entertainment value, cultural impact, and narrative creativity. “Going down to South Park, gonna have myself a time…”

10. HumancentiPad (Season 15, Episode 1)

What do you get when you mix Apple tech with one of the grisliest horror movie premises? ‘HumancentiPad’, of course. The episode plunges Kyle into a nightmare scenario after agreeing to iTunes’ terms and conditions – like the rest of the world, he didn’t read the smallprint. In this instance, he inadvertently agrees to become part of Apple’s latest product experiment, placing him at the end of a Human Centipede, with an iPad attached to the back.

But one of the best scenes involves Cartman’s interactions with his mom Liane when she won’t buy him the latest device: “Why don’t you go across the street and buy me some condoms because we should at least be safe if you’re going to f*ck me, mom.” Alongside South Park’s trademark toilet humor – cuttlefish and asparagus, or the vanilla paste? – the episode offers commentary on our Apple obsession, making it bitingly relevant today. The behind-the-scenes footage of Parker and Stone recording Junichi Takiyama’s scenes is an added bonus.

9. Imaginationland I-III (Season 11, Episodes 10-12)

Paramount+ All the villains come out to play in ‘Imaginationland’

Imaaaagggiiiiinnnaaatttiiiioooonnn — this saga is full of it. Okay, so we’re kind of cheating by shoving three episodes into one entry, but they come as a collection, and offer up one of the most absurd South Park adventures to date. Staying true to form, it kicks off with Cartman saying that if he can prove Leprechauns are real, Kyle has to suck his balls.

Along the way, the boys stumble into a fantastical realm called Imaginationland, inhabited by every character ever imagined. Chaos ensues when terrorists attack, leading to an epic battle between good and evil. What’s great about these episodes is that they set the stage for numerous fan faves to make their return — including the real ManBearPig (we’re super cereal), as well as the bloodthirsty Woodland Critters. It’s peak South Park and we’re here for it.

8. Ginger Kids (Season 9, Episode 11)

Paramount+ Ginger kids get a raw deal with South Park

This isn’t just a South Park episode — it’s the launchpad for a long-running joke, one that led to the birth of the so-called Angry Ginger Kid. Taking a playful jab at Cartman’s fear of the red-headed population, the episode spirals into a full-blown crusade against gingers, suggesting that those with pale skin and freckles “have no souls,” while those with just red hair are “daywalkers.”

Through outrageous exaggeration, the episode cleverly exposes the irrationality of discrimination. Its sharp wit and absurd premise make it a prime example of South Park’s ability to tackle serious topics with humor. Plus, it’s a major milestone in the development of Cartman as the evil genius we know him to be today.

7. All About Mormons (Season 7, Episode 12)

“Joseph Smith was called a prophet (dumb dumb dumb dumb dumb)…” you know the words. Before their hit Broadway show The Book of Mormon, Parker and Stone took a jab at the Church of Latter Day Saints in their winning Season 7 episode ‘All About Mormons’. As we see time and again in the best South Park episodes, the creators take the subject matter at hand and manage to both flatter and mock it simultaneously.

I’ve got to give bonus points to the Randy Marsh scenes. Stan: “You just weasel people into your way of thinking by acting like the happiest family in the world and being so nice to everyone that you just blindside dumb people like my dad.” Randy: “Yeah!”

6. Trapped in the Closet (Season 9, Episode 12)

Paramount+ Tom Cruise gets trapped in the closet in South Park

Some things just need to be ripped to shreds by South Park, and that includes R. Kelly’s bizarre hip-hopera, Trapped in the Closet. But this is far from the only target – in fact, the most shots are saved for Scientology and its unofficial mouthpieces, Tom Cruise and John Travolta, when Stan is thrust into the center of the controversial religion after he takes one of their famous personality tests.

This episode is a true testament to Parker and Stone’s no holds barred attitude, showcasing their willingness to tackle taboo subjects head on. A rerun of the episode even sparked a controversy that was later dubbed Closegate, referring to rumors Cruise would boycott the press tour for Mission: Impossible III if the episode aired, which led to South Park fans threatening to boycott the film if Comedy Central stopped playing it. A representative for the actor later said the claims about Cruise weren’t true, but the saga only added to the episode’s reputation as one of South Park’s finest.

5. Good Times with Weapons (Season 8, Episode 1)

An anime parody that sees Butters covered in glue and dog hair with a shuriken stuck in his eye – what’s not to love? ‘Good Times with Weapons’ does what it says on the tin, seeing the boys getting their hands on ninja weapons at a local fair, which leads to a series of misadventures as they embrace their newfound powers.

What follows is a riotous blend of anime-inspired action and absurd humor. Rather than offering up a sharp social commentary, this episode is just a silly, fun time. Shoutout to the saga’s Dragon Ball Z-esque theme song, ‘Let’s Fighting Love’.

4. Make Love, Not Warcraft (Season 10, Episode 8)

This one holds a special place in my heart, as it’s one where we got to see Randy come into his own as he gets just as involved as his son does in an epic battle against a high-level player in the online game World of Warcraft. As well as taking a jab at gamers, the episode parodies the underdog movie trope to great effect.

As Kyle, Stan, Carman, and Kenny dedicate themselves to beating their opponent, they become acne-ridden, basement dwellers, and Liane is more than happy to facilitate their needs (the bedpan bit is still one of the show’s most visceral scenes). But nothing will ever, ever beat Randy’s reaction to finding out Stan’s character’s fate is on the line: “Nnoh, my gahd.”

3. Casa Bonita (Season 7, Episode 11)

Paramount+ All Cartman wants is to get to Casa Bonita

Cartman exploiting Butters never gets old, but it truly reached its peak in ‘Casa Bonita’. In a nutshell, Cartman hatches an evil plan to convince Butters that the world is going to end – all so he can take his spot at Kyle’s birthday party at the titular restaurant. And the only reason he’s not invited in the first place is because of his rampant antisemitism.

All of this builds up to one of the best final moments of any South Park episode, one that perfectly represents who Cartman is as a person. It’s a silly, laugh-a-minute romp that never fails to entertain. Oh, and that song is going to be stuck in your head all day now. You’re welcome.

2. Scott Tenorman Must Die (Season 5, Episode 4)

Paramount+ Cartman is an evil genius

Of course, you can’t talk about Cartman without discussing ‘Scott Tenorman Must Die’ – the first episode where we get to see him truly embrace his psychopathic side. The episode sees the evil genius exact the most diabolical revenge scheme on his unsuspecting rival. The reason it’s so high on the list is due to its grand reveal, one that’s more horrific than most horror films – but it’s also devilishly satisfying (you just can’t help but root for Cartman).

Its audacious premise and unexpected twists make it a standout in South Park’s long history. Anyone who’s seen the banned follow-up, ‘201’, will know that ‘Scott Tenorman Must Die’ also holds a significant place in the show’s lore, highlighting Parker and Stone’s impeccable storytelling skills.

1. Cartoon Wars I-II (Season 10, Episodes 3-4)

All of this brings us to number one on the list: ‘Cartoon Wars’. This controversial two-episode saga went full meta, not only acknowledging its own presence within the animated adult series realm, but also addressing censorship within its storyline that reflects the real-life censorship challenges faced by its creators.

The plot initially takes a jab at Family Guy (one that earned Parker and Stone gifts from The Simpsons and King of the Hill writers). While there’s room for both cartoons, there’s no denying South Park won the war with its rip into the show’s brand of humor by depicting Family Guy’s writing team as a pod of manatees who create jokes by tapping on toy balls with randomly selected words on them.

While the joke is hilarious, the episode itself tackles some heavy topics, including religion, censorship, and freedom of expression, as the crux of the story is that Family Guy is going to depict the prophet Muhammad, which is generally prohibited by Islamic tradition.

In Part II, after much buildup, South Park’s Family Guy episode airs – but instead of the prophet, we see a title card that reads, “In this shot, Mohammed hands a football helmet to Family Guy. Comedy Central has refused to broadcast an image of Mohammed on their network.” Told you it was meta.

Paramount+ The characters of South Park decide to bury their heads in the sand

Ironically, despite the key message, the episode was censored. What’s more, ‘Cartoon Wars’ was banned from Max and South Park Studios due to the controversial nature of their content. The creators received death threats over the years for mentioning or portraying Muhammad in ‘Cartoon Wars’, alongside other episodes such as ‘Super Best Friends’, ‘200’, and ‘201’.

Though it might not be for everyone, I believe ‘Cartoon Wars’ earns its spot at the top of this list. It’s the perfect example of how South Park fearlessly tackles tricky subjects, delivering both lighthearted jabs at popular culture and taking serious societal issues head-on. Everything that unfolded off-screen only solidified the points Parker and Stone were making, further proving it to be a timeless example of the show’s cultural significance.

