NBA 2K24: Release date, cover athlete, more

With NBA 2K24 on the horizon, here’s a brief overview of all the information we have on the title and what can be expected from the simulation basketball game.

The NBA offseason has begun and that means that a shakeup across the league is likely. Several star players are set to swap uniforms, while others are set to join the league in the 2023 NBA Draft.

This time is also one where basketball fans begin to look ahead to the upcoming season and the release of the latest NBA 2K game.

Article continues after ad

With NBA 2K24 all but confirmed, here’s a look at what we know about the title,

As of this writing, we do not have a release date for NBA 2K24. Typically, 2K releases first information and the release date for new NBA 2K games at the beginning of July.

In NBA 2K23’s case, Take-Two and Visual Concepts dropped the first information on the game in early July of 2022. So if 2K24 follows that same pattern, it’s likely that information about the release date will come at or around the first half of July 2023.

Article continues after ad

Precedent also indicates that 2K24 should be released in September. NBA 2K23 was released worldwide on September 9, while 2K22 went live on September 10. A tentative 2K24 release on September 8, 2023 would continue the trend that Take-Two has been on in recent years.

Who is the cover athlete of NBA 2K24?

We do not know who will be on the cover of NBA 2K24. Take-Two, though, has plenty of options.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One of the more obvious candidates is two-time NBA MVP and 2022-23 NBA Champion Nikola Jokic. Jokic has accomplished plenty in recent years, so it would make sense for 2K to spotlight the superstar on the cover of a video game.

Article continues after ad

Other possible candidates include Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

What platforms will NBA 2K24 be available on?

NBA 2K24 will likely be made available on the same platforms as 2K23, but that is not confirmed. These systems would include PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Additionally, a Nintendo Switch version will likely be made available, as has been the case with prior installments of the franchise.

Article continues after ad

NBA 2K24 may also be made available for Xbox Game Pass. Should that happen, though, it will likely at the tail end of the game’s life cycle.

What features will be in NBA 2K24?

We don’t any details on game modes that will be in NBA 2K24. However, it’s likely that MyTeam and MyCareer, both staples of the franchise, will return for this year’s game. Additionally, MyGM should also make a return for 2K24.

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Wonder Woman | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Diablo 4 | Starfield | Crash Team Rumble | Madden 24 | Mortal Kombat 1 | COD 2023