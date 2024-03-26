South Park: Snow Day All Trophies & Achievements

There are various Trophies and Achievements available to unlock in South Park: Snow Day, so here’s a full rundown of them all.

South Park: Snow Day has arrived, and the latest game based on the beloved animated series is all about spending a wintry day off school and defeating other kids in intense snowy battles with the help of your friends.

As you progress through the story, you’ll be able to earn plenty of Trophies and Achievements by taking down bosses, helping your allies, and even farting on your enemies. For all the completionists out there, here’s a full rundown of the Trophies and Achievements you can unlock in South Park: Snow Day.

Question LLC / THQ NORDIC South Park: Snow Day features a number of Achievements and Trophies.

All South Park: Snow Day Trophies & Achievements

There are a total of 32 Trophies & Achievements you can unlock in South Park: Snow Day, including the coveted Platinum for PlayStation fans. Here’s a full list of them all:

Official South Park Resident (Platinum Trophy) – Acquire all Trophies No Tears Now, Only Dreams – While Invisible, defeat a human boss with a melee attack. Grave Dancing – Dance while reviving an ally. Van Helsing – Defeat 10 Vampire Kids. Marhspooper – Defeat Stan within 25 minutes of starting your run. Know Thy Enemy – Defeat Cartman without damaging any stationary decoy. Clean Underwear – Kill 50 Pooplets in one battle. Pirate Ship, Please! – Kill 3 enemies with cannonballs. Put The Ass in Assassin – Fart on 3 Assassins using Fart Escape. Middle Management – Revive an ally with a Cheesed Nacho. Powdered Cheese Bath – Heal 150 points of damage with a single Healing Totem across any number of allies. Found the Toot Button – Relieve the buildup of natural pressures in the gastrointestinal tract through quick, albeit semi-musical, bursts of gaseous release. Impotent Vengeance – Toot on an enemy faction leader while dead. Weed Killer – Defeat Kyle in his sacred grove. The Cursed Bloodline – Defeat Liane at the church. Fully Worthy – Become an honorary Marshwalker. Dragon Killer – Defeat Stan at the playground. Bastardly Behavior – Defeat Princess Kenny at the Town Square Amphitheater. Inevitable Betrayal – Defeat Cartman in the foothills. Everyone Needs Ambien – Defeat Mr. Hankey. A New Rule – Finish a map with one extra Rulebook applied. Hardcore – Find and accept all of Nichole’s Infernal Pacts across an entire run, and live to tell the tale. The Green Seas – Make at least 4 enemies Vomit with no more than 1 second in between each. Tap That Maple Syrup – Kill an Ent with Bleeding damage. Discerning – Increase the Rarity of 10 upgrades to Rare or better. Legendary – Acquire a Legendary Upgrade. Ultra-Legendary – Acquire an Ultra-Legendary Upgrade. The Escher of Necromancy – Use Cheesy Zombies on a Necro. I’ll Do It Myself – Damage an enemy in your Event Horizon using your own projectile. Death From Above – Defeat 10 enemies with weapon strikes from the air. Fields of Flame – Set 4 or more enemies on fire with no more than 2 seconds in between each. Mooncrash – Kill an enemy with an aerial attack after floating with Moon Jump for at least a second.

