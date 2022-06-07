Dragon’s Dogma 2: Leaks, rumors, & everything we know

News surrounding Dragon’s Dogma 2 continues to be scarce, so we’ve rounded up all the leaks, rumors, and news about this highly anticipated title.

The hype surrounding Dragon’s Dogma 2 continues to build and with the game celebrating its 10 Anniversary, many fans have begun to speculate when Capcom will reveal the monster-slaying RPG.

With the Capcom Showcase and Summer Game Fest just around the coroner, news on Dragon’s Dogma 2 could be coming much sooner than later.

So, in order to get you up to speed, we’ve collated everything we currently know about the sequel – including details on potential release dates, leaks, and rumors.

Advertisement

Contents

Is there a Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date?

Capcom has yet to reveal an official release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2, but the 2020 ransomware attack noted that the game 2 had a tentative “Q2 2022” release date. This indicates the game would launch between April 2022 and June 2022.

It’s likely that this original release window has now been pushed back, but the game’s new 10th Anniversary page has sparked even more excitement from fans.

Dragon’s Dogma 10th Anniversary

Over on the official Dragon’s Dogma website, players were treated to a timeline of events and a trailer covering iconic monster encounters from the title.

There was even a message from Director, Hideaki Itsuno, who was keen to praise all those that supported the title since its launch:

Advertisement

“Dragon’s Dogma, first released in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary! Thank you, Arisen, for taking up arms and braving the impossible challenges laid ahead of you. We are forever grateful for your support throughout the years and hope you will join us in this momentous celebration of Dragon’s Dogma!”

Whether Capcom will use the 10th Anniversary to reveal Dragon’s Dogma 2 remains to be seen. However, it is important to note that many developers are currently gearing up for this year’s Summer Game Fest, so we could potentially see some Dragon’s Dogma 2 news here.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 leaks & rumors

Many Dragon’s Dogma fans have been keen to speculate that Dragon’s Dogma 2 could also be revealed during the Capcom Showcase. The presentation will be around 35 minutes long, and feature “news and in-depth updates” on “previously-announced Capcom titles”.

Advertisement

While the Tweet did indicate that “previously announced” titles would be discussed, a Dragon’s Dogma 2 announcement would certainly make for a huge surprise. Despite news surrounding the title being kept secret, the Capcom ransomware attack, which took place in 2020, did reveal that the title was in development.

This leak also revealed Resident Evil 4 VR, Monster Hunter: Rise PC, and the Great Ace Attorney – all of which have since launched. Of course, like all leaks, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but it certainly seems promising for fans of Dragon’s Dogma.

For now, that’s all the information we have on Dragon’s Dogma 2. We’ll be sure to update this hub once we hear further details, so be sure to check back here often.

Advertisement

God of War: Ragnarok | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Final Fantasy 16 | Street Fighter 6