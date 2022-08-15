PGA Tour 2K23: Tiger Woods, Platforms & everything we know

2K’s upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 is the next entry in the growing golf sim franchise and the devs are hoping to land another hole-in-one with the 2K23 iteration.

HB Studios created a rival to EA’s long-running golf franchise in The Golf Club and after several sequels, HB Studios were bought out by 2K Games and the result of the partnership was PGA Tour 2K21.

The highly successful and realistic take on the fun sport carded a great score from many publications and Take-Two unofficially announced that a follow-up was in the works.

With Tiger Woods onboard and a couple of years to learn from the previous game, any areas that might be considered rough will surely now hit every green in regulation.

Contents

The main source of information regarding a potential PGA Tour 2K23 release date is from the Take-Two Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results that states the game will be coming out in 2023.

Games are generally susceptible to delays and things can change, but sports games generally never miss their release, especially as the year in their name gives them a timeframe too.

Tiger Woods helping with development of PGA Tour 2K23?

Aside from being potentially the greatest-ever golfer in the history of the sport, Tiger Woods was also front and center of EA Sports’ golf game annually until the final entry in 2014.

Complications on and off the course led to the game no longer using the golf phenomenon and it instead moved to Rory McIlory – and now it’s getting a complete overhaul in 2023.

Then in 2021, 2K Games signed Tiger Woods to “an exclusive, long-term partnership” and the athlete said he would partner with 2K to “build the future of golf video games together.”

So far, we’ve not heard much about Tiger Woods’ involvement in PGA Tour 2K23, but as more details start to become public knowledge we may hear more about how the legend is helping the game to take shape.

PGA Tour 2K23 courses and golfers

As part of their licenses and agreements in place with the PGA Tour, 2K have been able to use a large number of officially-licensed courses including TPC Sawgrass and TPC Scottsdale.

Moreover, as part of PGA Tour 2K21’s career mode, multiple golfers were included for in-game competition and realism including Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, and many more.

With 2K looking to expand upon the first full game in the series, fans are likely to see a lot more signed golfers in the game to enhance the game’s career mode, and maybe even make some of them playable.

PGA Tour 2K23 platforms

Whilst nothing is official yet, given the release of PGA Tour 2K21 and how we’ve had newer consoles since, it’s highly likely we’ll see PGA Tour 2K23 appear on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Again, this is purely speculative for now, and 2K may have different plans in store for players.

That’s all we know about PGA Tour 2K23 for now, check out more of our upcoming game hubs down below:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Overwatch 2 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | Pokemon Violet & Scarlet | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Haunted Chocolatier