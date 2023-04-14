EA Sports PGA Tour first Update 1 patch notes: 3-Click Swing, Career Mode changes, more

Thanks to fan feedback, EA Sports PGA Tour could be in line for its first major update and the devs have outlined some potential changes that may be coming in the future.

2023 is filled with golfing greatness and EA Sports PGA Tour is a big part of this. The return of EA to golf games has been long overdue and we thought the team smashed it in our review.

However, some issues prevented it from being a grand slam. Fear not though as EA have taken this feedback onboard already and have outlined a big plan and a raft of potential changes.

We’re on the ball early and giving you a full rundown of the game’s likely first major update with some big changes we could expect to see in EA Sports PGA Tour, thanks to EA.

3-Click Swing

One of the most requested features is set to drop in April and the devs have said that more updates on it will be provided in due course. In other games such as Everybody’s Golf/Hot Shots Golf the 3-Click Swing mechanic is a staple of the game. It’s a more inclusive gameplay feature and will appeal to more casual golf fans.

Career Mode

Some tweaks are heading to Career Mode with the ability to change Tournaments to just one round instead of four full rounds or a small selection of random holes being discussed.

Putting, physics & camera changes

Players who’ve had trouble with putting will be pleased to know that the debs are on the case. Firstly, Putting Grids are being closely examined as there have been lots of complaints regarding perfect putts that simply haven’t stuck to the information laid down on the grid.

The actual cups themselves are being addressed too as it seems that the laws of physics aren’t taking effect as they should. Certain putts that would ordinarily lip out or in, if the golfing gods are on your side, have been hanging unrealistically over the cup. EA are aware of this and a “fix will be implemented in an upcoming update.”

EA have also said this on the new Putt Meter and Buttons Hints functions being discussed: “The ‘Putt Meter’ setting removes the putt meter that’s on the ground while putting and the ‘Button Hints’ setting removes the button hints in the bottom of the screen during gameplay.”

Also, camera angle troubles should be a thing of the past before long as the devs are looking at the bizarre angles causing views to be impeded by obstacles.

Online multiplayer & quicker rounds

Along with the improvement of Online Matchmaking, changes are coming to the game’s online formats, allowing for a greater depth of modes.

Not only that, but EA have acknowledged that rounds could be quicker. So they are “looking to implement a presentation package called ‘Fast Play’ which allows players to enable/disable an alternative presentation package that skips certain cinematics, such as player reactions, for a fast-paced gameplay experience.”

It remains to be seen how many of these are included in the first big update for the game. Until then, check out some more EA Sports PGA Tour guides:

