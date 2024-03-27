TopSpin 2K25 World Tour: Multiplayer game mode explained

TopSpin 2K25’s World Tour mode serves as the game’s multiplayer experience. Here is everything you need to know about World Tour mode.

TopSpin is back and better than ever, the eagerly anticipated return of the franchise with TopSpin 2K25 set to release on April 23, 2024.

Given it has been over a decade since the last game in the series was released, fans are expecting the new title to include more customization and content than ever before. Developer 2K working hard to ensure the new tennis game is one of the best sporting titles of the year.

As expected, TopSpin 2K25 will include a MyCareer mode. One that allows players to create their own tennis champion and rise up the ranks of the professional tour in the hopes of becoming the greatest of all time.

Article continues after ad

However, TopSpin 2K25 will also include a World Tour mode. For those interested in finding out more about this game mode, here is our full rundown of TopSpin 2K25 World Tour.

Article continues after ad

TopSpin 2K25 World Tour mode details

While World Tour mode may have been a feature of previous titles in the franchise such as TopSpin 4, the upcoming entry is aiming to completely revamp the mode.

As described by 2K, TopSpin 2K25’s World Tour mode will allow players to battle it out against each other either using their MyPlayer creation or a real-life tennis star.

“Put your MyPLAYER’s abilities to the test on the World Tour, where you can battle other MyPLAYERs for bragging rights, or select a pro and see if you can best the competition on the 2K Tour. Complete daily, weekly, and monthly challenges to earn rewards, while you compete in ranked and unranked matches.”

Article continues after ad

World Tour will be fully online and allow for multiplayer mayhem to ensue in a similar fashion to other sport-based video game titles.