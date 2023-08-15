NBA 2K24 dev details ProPlay, improved shooting and dribbling, more

NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang detailed what gameplay changes are coming to NBA 2K24, as well as details on ProPlay.

Now that the final season of NBA 2K23 has arrived, it’s now time to look forward towards NBA 2K24.

We already received some hints on social media. But on August 15, 2K released the first major look at the incoming changes to gameplay in 2K24.

And in a recent deep dive discussion with media, NBA 2K gameplay director relayed additional insight on what the community can expect in gameplay.

A look at shooting and finishing changes in NBA 2K24

Per NBA 2K gameplay director Mike Wang, one of the goals for NBA 2K24 was to make the title more accessible to everyone. However, the team ran into a problem with that approach: trying to make the game more skill-based and accessible at the same time.

To balance this, here’s what Mike Wang and the NBA 2K development team have stated about shooting.

“Players who play on Hall of Fame difficulty or in the REC or City, will be playing with Green or Miss shot timing for the ultimate challenge. But team-control based modes like Quick Play, MyNBA, or MyTEAM will see more forgiving shot timing, so you won’t have to memorize every single player’s release to the exact frame to be successful.”

2K24 will also feature a new Visual Cue setting that converts time-based release point animations cues. For this setting, individuals can choose to set the Cue at either the jump, the set point, push (default), or release for shots.

Paint play also received tweaks as part of the NBA 2K24 gameplay changes. Now, 2K24 players can branch into putbacks from an offensive rebound just by pressing the shot button as soon as one catches a rebound.

2K

Details on ProPlay in NBA 2K24

Mike Wang indicated that ProPlay is “something that I’ve been dreaming about” since he got in the gaming industry. This is a new-gen feature that directly transfers footage from real NBA games into animations for 2K24, and Wang told reporters that its effect in shots and other areas will be felt across the gameplay.

With ProPlay, animations can now be sourced from real NBA games. This means that the developers can now fine tune the gameplay without having to get players into the studio for motion capture.

“The shots, motion—anytime the player is moving off-ball around the court—dribbling, rebounds, blocks, passes, and free throws feel different in NBA 2K24 New Gen because they’ve been captured in real-time scenarios.”

To illustrate why Wang’s so excited with ProPlay, he used Kevin Durant as an example.

The NBA 2K gameplay director stated that Kevin Durant has never been someone that the team has been able to get and scan. Yet, his shot is unique and Wang stated that they’ve had multiple players come in to try and replicate his shot.

With ProPlay, the 2K team can now get his — other NBA players’ — real-life shot style and movements in the game.

2K

Adrenaline and other notable gameplay changes in NBA 2K24

Last year, NBA 2K23 introduced Adrenaline Boosts. Wang stated that these are back by name, but have been completely redesigned. He claimed that the team made it more lenient for ballhandlers, in order to help create off the dribble and not feel so restricted. Wang believes that this will be a hit in the community.

But, to keep this mechanic balanced, defensive players will have the ability to consume one of a player’s Adrenaline Boosts with a bump during a drive attempt. The focus with these changes were to make it more skill-based.

Right-stick steals are also back for 2K24, but much different than the animations that were in the past.

Wang claimed that the key to directional steals is that there’s now more logic and the trick is to steal with the hand closest to the ball and avoid a reach across the body. And, this logic will be leveraged with pass steals.

Another change now comes to Takeover Abilities, as these are no longer assigned during the build phase. Instead, Takeovers will now be decided in real time and equipped to individual attributes.

Per Wang, 2K players can on the fly will see a menu that pops up. From there, users can choose to boost what specific attributes to boost.

Other notable changes include:

Simplified play-calling system with return of 2K Smart Play, which will populate best recommended play in specific situation

Default layup timing and more effective advanced layups

Green or miss on Double Throws in higher difficulties

Off-ball offensive speed bursts that can be activated by pressing the sprint button

Better responsiveness for defensive movement

Revamped contest logic

Heavily penalize blockers with bad timing with more fouls

More dribble combos and control over blowout dribbles via a tap of the sprint trigger to help getting ahead on a one-man break

With so many longtime 2K features being refined or even changed entirely, NBA 2K24 is sure to shake up the long-standing basketball series’ latest entry.

More information on NBA 2K24 will be made public later in the month of August.

Make sure to check out of Dexerto’s 2K24 coverage.