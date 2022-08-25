Lies of P: Gameplay, platforms & everything we know

Combining fairytales with horror souls-likes, Lies of P is a unique take on the beloved tale of Pinocchio. Here’s everything we know about it.

Gamescom 2022 is bringing to light a plethora of new titles. One such title goes by the name of Lies of P and promotes itself as a Pinocchio-inspired souls-like with a dark twist.

The release of a gameplay trailer has proven just how dark this game actually is and how challenging it looks as you guide Pinocchio through the unforgiving landscape. So, with it being released on Xbox Game Pass upon release, the hype is beginning to spread. Here’s everything we know about Lies of P.

Contents:

Currently, there has been no release date announced for Lies of P. However, we will be updating this as soon as it is announced.

What is Lies of P about?

Neowiz Games / Round 8 Studio Lies of P boasts challenging fights and careful conversation.

Lies of P is far from the traditional fairytale many remember when they hear that a game is inspired by Pinocchio.

Essentially, it’s an action souls-like game filled with tough battles, brutal scenes, and a dark atmosphere throughout.

Your job is to guide the now mechanical Pinocchio through the world on his journey to find Mr. Geppetto and turn back into a human. During the journey, you get to make your own weapons and upgrade Pinocchio to help him stay alive.

The title is filled with challenging combat, a dark and twisted story, and unspeakable horrors, most of which you need to defeat.

As for the story, it involves multiple endings, tough choices, and a lying mechanic that forces players to think about what they’re saying at all times.

Lies of P gameplay trailer

Initially shown in Gamecoms Opening Night Live, the gameplay reveal for Lies of P depicts a creepier and deadlier take on the classic Pinnochio tale. You can watch it below:

What platforms can you play Lies of P on?

Despite the game being showcased as part of Xbox’s lineup, Lies of P will not be an Xbox exclusive. However, it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on release.

Lies of P will be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

