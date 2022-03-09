EA Sports PGA Tour: The Masters, all Majors, new features & everything we know

EA have announced that their ‘next generation’ of golfing video games will soon arrive with EA Sports PGA Tour. With all Majors licensed, an array of the world’s most dazzling courses, and plenty more, here’s a full look at EA Sports PGA Tour.

As part of a new long-term deal signed with the PGA Tour, EA Sports are returning to golf with a brand new game. Built on the EA Frostbite engine, the title will utilize the latest technology for an “immersive” experience.

The new game will allow golf fans to build their virtual career and experience the sights, sounds, and thrills of the PGA Tour including a number of iconic events like The Masters, The Open, The Players Championship, the FedExCup, and plenty more.

Is there an EA Sports PGA Tour release date yet?

As the game is still in development, there’s currently no specific release date in sight for EA Sports PGA Tour. The game was originally slated to release in Spring 2022. But a tweet from the game’s official Twitter page has confirmed that it will be delayed slightly.

The announcement doesn’t directly reference a new release period, nor does it suggest that it will be pushed back to 2023. We imagine there’s either a technical hiccup that needs to be fixed, or the game needs a few extra tweaks to make it fully polished.

EA Sports PGA Tour features

In the new EA Sports PGA Tour game, avid golfers will be able to build their own virtual careers and work their way through the world of the PGA Tour.

So far, the features players can expect to get their hands on are:

The Players Championship.

FedExCup Playoffs.

U.S. Open Championship.

The Open Championship.

PGA Championship.

Masters Tournament.

LPGA events.

Never-before-seen courses.

The return of amateur events to Career Mode, such as the U.S. Amateur Championship .

. ‘ Road to Masters ‘, as players experience what it’s like to compete in the Masters Tournament.

‘, as players experience what it’s like to compete in the Masters Tournament. Augusta National experiences.

Tutorials to help players hone their skills.

“Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA TOUR courses and win the FedExCup,” said EA Sports boss Cam Weber.

⛳️We’re back in the game… Follow the official @EASPORTSPGATOUR account for more info pic.twitter.com/nfIX1ch7eY — EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) March 29, 2021

All Majors licensed in EA Sports PGA Tour: Masters, Open, US Open & PGA Championship

The inclusion of the prestigious Masters tournament is incredibly exciting, and it’s the first time that The Masters will appear in a golf game since Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 back in 2011, and it will take pride of place on the cover of the game.

“EA Sports employed first of its kind aerial scanning to collect millions of data points, previously inaccessible in golf games, to recreate the unparalleled beauty of Augusta National authentically in the game,” EA said in a statement.

As well as the inclusion of a fully-licensed Augusta, players will also be able to take on the other three Major of golf: The Open, The U.S Open, and the PGA Championship — as well as the Players Championship too.

These are the biggest and toughest tournaments to win every year, and now bidding EA Sports PGA Tour players will be able to experience unbridled authenticity.

EA Sports PGA Tour courses

EA has already announced a hefty chunk of official courses that will be fully licensed and faithfully recreated in the game.

Augusta National Golf Club

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Southern Hills Country Club

Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course

Torrey Pines

The Country Club in Brookline, Mass

The Old Course at St Andrews Links

Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France

TPC Southwind

Wilmington Country Club

East Lake Golf Club

TPC Sawgrass

Aside from obvious inclusions like the annual trip to East Lake for the FedEx Cup finale and the world-famous St Andrews, classics like Torrey Pines will be available. Not only that, but Kiawah Island, the scene of Phil Mickelson’s incredible 2021 PGA Championship triumph, is in too.

EA Sports PGA Tour platforms

It’s been confirmed that the game will be available to play on “next-generation platforms”, but the specifics as to which have not yet been revealed in detail.

So while PS5 and Xbox Series S|X seem to be certainties, we’ll have to wait to hear about the potential for teeing off on PS4, Xbox One, or PC.

