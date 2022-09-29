2K unveils exciting PGA Tour 2K23 Course Designer upgrades

Andrew is a Game Writer for Dexerto and he covers everything including News, Guides, and Reviews, and plays a huge variety of different games. His previous writing credits include KeenGamer and Twinfinite and these roles are bolstered by a Creative Writing degree. You can contact him via [email protected] , as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn. and When not writing about the latest news, guides, reviews, and original content, he's very busy playing every game in existence and adding to his 13,000+ PlayStation Trophies and 169 Platinums. You can contact him at [email protected]

PGA Tour 2K23 is set to iron out any kinks and present the most complete Course Designer package the franchise has seen to this point with flashy new upgrades and features.

Golf fanatics with a penchant for presentation and producing their own vision of what golf should be will be pleased to know that 2K has divulged information about the PGA Tour 2K23’s Course Designer tools.

They have revealed some exciting new changes regarding the ability to tinker with a course’s terrain, as well as discussed ways in which they’ve made the overall setup easier to use.

Not only that, but 2K has confirmed that over 300,000 unique courses were created by PGA Tour 2K21 users, and they will be transferable over to PGA Tour 2K23 too.

PGA Tour 2K23 Course Designer improvements revealed

With not long to go now until PGA Tour 2K23 makes its way out of the clubhouse and onto the first tee, 2K have explained what they’ve done to the popular Course Designer community game mode.

In a press release, as well as giving returning players the ability to transfer over any previously created courses from PGA Tour 2K21, 2K said they will also be: “Incorporating a selection of courses built by members of the community into the game at launch.”

There are also a bunch of creative functions and DIY tools for PGA Tour 2K23 players to get their hands on to shape their dream course.

This includes a refined and easier-to-use interface, greater accessibility when it comes to manipulating objects on your course, and a more streamlined system to decrease how finicky it can be to implement walls, fences, and terrain.

Additionally, the game’s array of trees have been rebuilt from scratch to improve their visual beauty and allow for a greater selection of nature’s finest to place on your golfing haven.

PGA Tour 2K23 looks to have all the goods in the bag and enthusiasts of the sport can hit the links on October 10, 2022, with Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, and an overwhelming choice of the world’s greatest players.