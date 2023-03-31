Will EA Sports PGA Tour be on Nintendo Switch?

EA Sports PGA Tour marks the return of Electronic Arts to the golfing world, but will the major developer and publisher allow players to go for a hole-in-one on the Nintendo Switch?

2023 sees two major golfing titans collide as the arrival of EA Sports PGA Tour means that there is now a viable competitor for PGA Tour 2K23.

EA’s comeback title is going all in on licenses and authenticity and will be delivering a complete golf package to users on a variety of leading gaming platforms.

It does beg the question though, will EA Sports PGA Tour be marking its scorecard in the Nintendo Switch clubhouse?

Is EA Sports PGA Tour on the Nintendo Switch?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news for Nintendo Switch users, but EA have already stated that EA Sports PGA tour will not be making an appearance on the Switch.

The official website for the game features an extensive Q&A section that answers some of the most burning questions regarding the golf title.

Under a question about the platforms that EA Sports PGA Tour will be coming to, the answer states: “EA SPORTS PGA TOUR will be available to play on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and the Epic Games Store.”

Based on our interviews with the EA devs, the company looks dead-set on developing and releasing the most powerful and visually impressive golf game the world has seen. Meaning, the Switch might not be suitable for the grander vision that EA has in store for the game.

As with all things, something could change and EA may opt to release a port for the Nintendo Switch further down the line. If that does happen, we’ll be sure to update this guide and let you know as soon as possible.

For a bunch of other EA Sports PGA Tour content and guides, we have plenty more for you to check out below:

