Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1: Release window, games, platforms

A surprising Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 is on its way courtesy of Konami. The acclaimed series is known for popularizing espionage action and this new bundle will package together some of the most heralded entries in the franchise’s history.

Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid games have been praised to the moon and back – and rightfully so! They are games that were streets ahead of their time and had no contemporaries. Fast-forward to 2023 and Konami are set to honor some of these games with the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1.

The bundle is a compendium of Metal Gear’s earliest works and was a shock announcement during the PlayStation Showcase 2023. They are complete remasters of said games and will look to introduce a new generation of players to these classic, complex stories.

We’ve got everything you need right here if you’re looking for information on the titles that will feature.

Contents

Konami

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Release window

Thanks to Konami, we know that the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 will be arriving during the period of Autumn 2023.

The information was presented in the form of an official Konami press release following its unveiling. Here’s what they had to say: “Building to the Launch of METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER, METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 1 Will Release Autumn 2023.”

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Do we know the platforms?

The platforms have not been announced either during the PlayStation Showcase 2023 or by Konami themselves but given that it was at the PlayStation Showcase, the format is nailed on. It’s highly likely that it will be gracing the presence of Xbox and PC too.

We’ll update this with more accurate information once this is clear.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Which games are included?

The confirmed titles in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 are the following: Metal Gear Solid 1, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

MGS3 will not be the fully-fledged remake of the title in development. Also, it’s not been 100% confirmed yet if the collection will come packed with the original Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2 games, or the special VR Missions content either.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection: Trailer

The collection itself hasn’t had an official trailer – as that treatment was reserved for the MSG3 Remake. However, you can check out the first mention of the bundle via the PlayStation Showcase 2023.

Timestamp: 25:57

That wraps up your mission briefing on the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1. If you want even more gaming news and information on top of this, we have plenty of other game hubs to use your night-vision goggles on:

