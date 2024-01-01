Metal Gear Solid remake from Konami rumored for PS5

Konami is rumored to be working on a remake of the original Metal Gear Solid, which is coming to the PlayStation 5 after Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s launch.

The Metal Gear Solid franchise was dormant for a long time until Konami recently decided to revive many of its old franchises. This includes several new Silent Hill games and remakes, as well as a remake of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater.

Konami also released the reviled Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, proving that it’s still interested in remastering the older titles in the Metal Gear Solid series, alongside full-scale remakes of the beloved entries in the franchise.

While Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be the next big remake (even though the release date is still unknown), there are rumors that Konami has another title starring Solid Snake in the works.

Konami Metal Gear Solid features an extremely compelling narrative.

A Metal Gear Solid remake for PS5 is rumored to be in development by Konami

A new report by Areajugones (translated via machine translation) states that Konami is remaking the original Metal Gear Solid. It’s in early production, with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater being the current priority. Once that game is out, the Metal Gear Solid remake will be focused on.

The rumored remake is said to be in development for PS5 and isn’t being released for the PS4. It’s unclear whether it’ll be a full-blown PS5 exclusive only, as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is mentioned to be coming to PC and Xbox systems and won’t be a PlayStation exclusive.

There is no word regarding the studio working on the remake nor when it’s expected to launch. As Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater lacks a release date, it could be a while before Konami announces the Metal Gear Solid remake.

If the rumors are true, it’s unusual for Konami to remake the Metal Gear Solid games out of order. It would have made more sense to remake the Metal Gear Solid first unless the intention was to go for a loose chronological release.

The original Metal Gear Solid can be a janky experience in 2023, so it’s in much greater need of a remake than the other entries in the series. If the rumor is true, a return to Shadow Moses Island would be welcome in the modern era of gaming.

