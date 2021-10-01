Metal Gear Solid 3 remake rumors: Everything we know so far

Despite creator Hideo Kojima no longer working for the company, Konami has apparently hired Virtuous to develop a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. Details are thin for the time being, but it could signal reboot of the MGS series.

According to a report from the Video Games Chronicle, Konami is aiming to focus its efforts on premium game development by making new entries in the Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Metal Gear Solid franchises.

Sources say that the Metal Gear game will be a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3. developed by the studio Virtuous.

Virtuous has been responsible for various ports and remasters in the past. This includes Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Assassin’s Creed Liberation, and more.

The report from VGC implies that Metal Gear Solid 3 will be a remake from scratch. That is, instead of a remaster of the PS2 game Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater. This opens the door to the possibility that Konami is rebooting the franchise. Their next Castlevania game is also reported to be a “reimagining” which lends more weight to this theory.

Metal Gear Solid reboot?

Konami choosing to remake Metal Gear Solid 3 instead of Metal Gear Solid (or even the original Metal Gear from 1987) could be telling. As this could indicate Konami plans on rebooting the franchise – and without its original creator Hideo Kojima, who produced and wrote every game in the series.

In the series canon, MGS3 is the first entry chronologically, the game’s events pathed the foundation for everything that followed. Metal Gear Solid 3 is set during the Cold War rather than the semi-futuristic setting of most entries. It sees ‘Naked Snake’ infiltrate a Soviet base to destroy a prototype Metal Gear and assassinate his mentor. His mentor, The Boss, has seemingly defected to the Soviets.

Fans of the series will know that Solid Snake, the usual MGS protagonist, is the clone son of ‘Naked Snake’, known as Big Boss throughout the rest of the series. Naked Snake’s mission also parallels Solid Snake’s in the first Metal Gear Solid game on PS1. If Konami is rebooting the Metal Gear franchise, then Metal Gear Solid 3 is the logical place to start.

Why remake Metal Gear Solid 3?

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots wrapped up most of Metal Gear Solid’s story. So much so that Metal Gear Solid 5 was a prequel, also set during the Cold War. This, and the absence of Hideo Kojima makes the development of a sequel problematic. The poor critical and commercial performance of Metal Gear: Survive may also deter Konami from straying too far from Kojima’s vision again.

However Virtuous as a developer is known for their remasters and ports – not fully-fledged remakes. Therefore, Metal Gear Solid 3 being a reboot rather than simply an upgrade remains speculation at this stage.