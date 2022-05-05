Everything we know about AEW Fight Forever: Roster, match types, & platforms

The first All Elite Wrestling (AEW) game, titled ‘Fight Forever,’ is now in development, and while it’s still a ways off, we already have a good idea of what to expect. Here’s everything we know.

The pro-wrestling paradigm shift is now in full effect. Just a few short years after the first televised show, AEW is now set to release a fully-fledged multi-platform game. AEW Fight Forever will also be developed by Yukes – some of the most experienced wrestling game creators ever.

AEW Fight Forever may still be in early development, but there’s still plenty for wrestling fans to be excited about. From match types, roster, and gameplay details, here’s everything we know about the game from WWE’s biggest rival.

AEW game officially titled Fight Forever

Following a live AEW Rampage show in April 2022, owner Tony Khan told a lively Pittsburgh crowd that the name of the AEW game would be ‘AEW Fight Forever.’

According to fans in attendance at #AEWRampage/Rampage in Pittsburgh, the AEW video game was referred to as “Fight Forever” and the fans were asked to provide various chants for it. — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) April 21, 2022

Does AEW Fight Forever have a release date?

AEW Fight Forever does not currently have a release date. Given the title is still in early development, we also don’t have a release window as of yet.

Latest reports from Fightful Select indicate the game is planned to release in 2022, with September being the current target. Kenny Omega also echoed this sentiment in an April podcast, ‘hoping’ that the console game remains on track for “this year” – meaning 2022.

While the project was first unveiled at the tail end of 2020, we’ve seen very little since then. As a result, there’s no telling how far along it may be at this point in time. A 2022 launch could see the game release in a form of early access with a limited roster to start.

AEW Fight Forever: Platforms

AEW Fight Forever is set to launch across the following platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, & Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There’s currently no word on the Nintendo Switch.

Regardless of your hardware, AEW has confirmed fans will still be able to play with and against their friends on various platforms. “There will be cross-platform gameplay,” as revealed by Kenny Omega on Wrestling Observer Radio.

AEW Fight Forever: Trailers

Check out the various AEW Fight Forever trailers below:

Teaser Trailer

Darby Allin Reveal trailer

Jungle Boy Reveal

AEW Fight Forever: Developers

Renowned Japanese studio Yuke’s is currently leading development on AEW Fight Forever.

Best known for its work in the professional wrestling genre, the team at Yuke’s has over 25 years of experience in the space.

From the early WWE Smackdown titles on PlayStation, to the popular Smackdown vs Raw series, all the way through to WWE 2K19, Yuke’s has been responsible for a vast majority of Western pro wrestling games.

Gameplay Details

While we’re yet to see a full match unfold in AEW Fight Forever, we do have a good idea of how it’ll look and feel.

Rather than trying to “compete with the production values of WWE’s games,” as Kenny Omega explained, AEW is instead looking to revisit the classic wrestling game style. “We just want the wrestling to feel how it used to feel,” he said.

Based on early footage, this means the AEW console game will fall more in line with the likes of a WWF No Mercy, for instance, than a WWE 2K release. Faster actions, more fluid combat, and an overall quicker pace are all to be expected, according to Omega.

Outside of the squared circle itself, not much is known about the remaining features to round out the package. While ‘create a wrestler’ has been confirmed, we’re yet to hear on things like a GM mode or multiplayer ranking system.

A Story Mode is reportedly in the works, however, according to Fightful Select. This storyline supposedly includes input from multiple wrestlers and could already have some unique music locked in, made by none other than AEW’s Mikey Rukus.

AEW Fight Forever: Match Types

Official match types to be featured in the AEW console game haven’t yet been nailed down. Though based on some early footage, comments from Kenny Omega, and AEW’s brief history, we can make a few educated guesses.

“We have a lot of match types,” Omega recently teased. While no specifics were revealed, it’s safe to expect more than just the traditional matches in the upcoming title.

Below is the confirmed match types we will see in AEW Fight Forever, although we expect to see many more:

Singles match

Intergender singles match

AEW Fight Forever: Roster

We imagine many more will be added in time. AEW has a roster of over 100 wrestlers, even more when we consider their ownership of former rival Ring of Honor (ROH).

This could also see ROH wrestlers appearing in AEW Fight Forever, as several have already appeared on AEW’s TV shows.

However, the developers have said that the game will include 50 wrestlers when it launches.

This means the game is only likely to include performers who appear on the main roster (AEW Dynamite and Rampage), although more could be added in DLC expansions.

So that’s all we know about the upcoming AEW console game at this stage. For more wrestling content check out some of our below guides:

