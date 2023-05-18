Mortal Kombat 1: Release date, platforms, trailer, fighters, more

Mortal Kombat 1 is a fully-fledged reboot of NetherRealm’s iconic beat ’em up franchise. A new arc beckons for the long-running fighting saga, and we’ve got all you need to know.

The Mortal Kombat universe is surreal, deep, and dark and it isn’t comparable to much else. With Mortal Kombat 1 now in the wild, big changes are afoot as the game’s identity looks to be reshaping once more. This is why the series has been a mainstay for several decades and MK11 will be relished by hungry fans.

MK11 was another stellar game in the long line of well-received fighting titles. It continued the recent reboot of the story and added new characters, stages, and modes. But now, a new reboot beckons, and we’ve got all the latest info.

Contents

Release date

After months of speculation, we can confirm that Mortal Kombat 1 is set to hit shelves and stores on September 19, 2023. Leaks and hints suggested that the MK series was gearing up for a new release in 2023, and that has now officially been confirmed.

Platforms

Courtesy of the Mortal Kombat 1 website, we know that the game will be arriving on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

So while it will be skipping last-gen, it’s a wide release for MK1 with even a rare outing on the Nintendo Switch.

Trailers

After a long wait, the suspense was finally lifted on May 18, 2023, when the Official Announcement Trailer for the game dropped.

You can check it out below.

Fighters

While it’s early days yet, NetherRealm has confirmed that many fan favorites will be returning. We haven’t received any confirmation about potential new fighters that are sure to get involved in the art of Mortal Kombat.

Here’s a list of every confirmed fighter in the game so far:

Liu Kang

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Raiden

Kung Lao

Kitana

Mileena

Shang Tsung

Johnny Cage.

That’s everything we know about NetherRealm’s brutal brawler so far. If you’re looking for info on even more upcoming games, check out our other detailed hubs down below:

